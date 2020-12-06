A life lived between two pandemics: Annapolis resident Josephine Gillan turns 100

“Password?”
The text message popped up under a Zoom invite link, which, because it’s 2020, was not working.
“Password.” Another text. More technical difficulties.
“The activities lady will be sending everyone a link shortly,” replied Thomas Gillan, who Saturday afternoon was attempting to orchestrate a video call to wish his mother Josephine Gillan a happy 100th birthday. This situation, smiles and shared memories over fragile wifi connections instead of in-person, had not been the plan.
Thomas, who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, had mapped out travel to see his mother in Annapolis months ago. He was supposed to be in Pennsylvania early this week for work and would make a stop at Stock‘s Bakery in Northeast Philadelphia.
Typically, Josephine celebrated her birthday with a brick of the no-nonsense bakery’s famed pound cake. But the difference between 99 and 100, while technically one year, means a century’s worth of reasons to up the ante.
So, Thomas planned on picking up a full birthday cake from Stock’s before checking in at the Hampton Inn in Annapolis and visiting his mom at Heritage Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center the next day, ahead of 100th birthday .
Josephine was born in 1920 in Philadelphia, just months after the fourth wave of the Spanish Influenza ripped through New York, killing more than 6,000 people before fading out, according to a National Institute of Health study.
The daughter of Polish immigrants, she left school after eighth grade to work at the DeLong Hook & Eye Company, where she met her husband. The two made a life in Philadelphia, where Josephine was a stay-at-home mother and took care of her ailing mother-in-law before working at Sears.
In the century between worldwide calamities, she lived the kind of life that had her family scrambling to make sure their beloved mom and aunt could at least see the people whose lives she filled with polka, vacations to Florida and anecdotes about jeans hung out to dry in the winter, only to return frozen solid.
She moved to Annapolis to be close to Thomas’ sister, Carol Dell, who cared for her after a driver ran over Josephine and her husband, Carl, breaking half his body and killing him months later. Josephine moved to Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center in Annapolis when her care became too complicated for Carol to manage on her own, but the family still met up, especially for birthdays.
This year, though, didn’t spare the Gillan family of tragedies.
Carol died suddenly in April. Then, in May, Josephine came down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The disease victimizes older adults the most, with people over 85 facing the most serious risk. In Anne Arundel County, people over 70 account for only 9% of coronavirus cases but about 78% of deaths from COVID-19.
In Heritage Harbour alone, Josephine was one of 34 residents who contracted COVID-19. She was one of 21 who survived.
On his way back from Delaware in October, Thomas drove to Annapolis, eager to see his mother in person after her recovery. He hadn’t seen her since her birthday last year. He was stopped at the door.
“I was like, ‘She’s right there, all I have to do is walk down the hallway,’” he said. “I wanted to give her a hug and kiss. I got turned away, and I went back the next day and tried to talk to somebody else, but they said, ‘No, sorry, you can’t come in.”
He hoped things would get better by December, but the pandemic got worse, making travel across state lines risky and visiting a nursing home full of fragile elderly people impossible.
A grid of squares then, with family peering out from each, would have to do. Three jumping dots labeled Heritage Harbour Activity appeared on the screen. And then, Josephine.
Wearing a pink sweater embroidered with tiny flowers, she laughed and clasped her hands as her family members joined the call. An aide at Heritage Harbour fiddled with the video so Josephine could see her family and repeat well wishes.
“Hi, Aunt Josephine! We love you!” called her niece, Janie Miller.
“Hi, Jozia!” called Thomas, using the Polish pronunciation of his mother’s name. “Daj mi buzi!” meaning “Give me a kiss!”
She blew a kiss.
As her nieces and son broke into song, she sang along and made the sign of the cross, a self-blessing used in Catholicism. Diana Corrigan, whose father and Josephine’s brother was deaf, signed “I love you” to her aunt.
“You look great!” she signed to her aunt.
Josephine laughed. “You look great, too,” she said.
The cousins got to talking. As quickly as she joined, Josephine disappeared. More technical difficulties. Another text, but this time, photos of the centenarian, poised and grinning in front of a chocolate cupcake, sent from nursing home staff. Texts rolled in.
“She looks awesome !!! I hope I get her longevity.”
“Adorable... thank you so much. This was a very special gift. Hugs”
Thomas’ daughter, Leah, couldn’t join the call.
A flight attendant, she was called in to work a flight to St. Martin. In a text, she recounted the nights she spent sleeping in her mom-mom’s Philadelphia home, under a photo of her grandparents. She’d roll out of bed to find her grandmother already fully dressed, “having watched mass on TV at an early hour, offering me something sweet for breakfast,” Leah said.
Her father hopes to have a real party in the spring if a vaccine becomes available.
“I can’t wait to hug her and share a pound cake with her once it’s safe to do so.”