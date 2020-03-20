Anne Arundel prosecutors, public defenders working to release some held on minor charges during coronavirus pandemic

Prosecutors and public defenders in Anne Arundel County are reviewing detention center records in an effort to release people awaiting trial in custody on minor offenses during the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The collaboration was prompted by unprecedented circumstances, which have closed courts — except for emergency measures like bail review hearings and domestic violence petitions — until further notice. The closure, announced by the chief judge of the Court of Appeals, postponed all jury trials scheduled to begin between March 16 and April 3.
“Both offices are reviewing the jail records for people who ought to be considered for pretrial release pending trial for minor charges,” said Tia Lewis, spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office.
District Public Defender William Davis and Deputy District Public Defender Elizabeth Palan released a statement saying their office is pushing for broader relief for Anne Arundel County detainees who pose the lowest risk to public safety but who are most vulnerable to the virus. Those include men and women being held on charges that carry lesser penalties, those within 30 to 60 days of release and those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems.
Davis and Palan said they’re in constant contact with the county courts, county Department of Detention Facilities administration and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Their efforts are part of pressure from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender to reduce prison and detention center populations.
While the situation is fluid in Anne Arundel County, there is “no official agreement at this time,” Davis and Palan said. “We hope to find common ground to reduce the jail population.”
“Jails are a hotspot for public health issues and reducing the jail population at this time is a critical component of stemming this pandemic,” the public defenders said. “The confined space, without the ability to practice social distancing or to take all of the sanitation measures called for, will cause the virus to spread rapidly once anyone is exposed.”
William Martin, superintendent of the detention centers, did not respond to a request for comment.
The decision by county prosecutors and public defenders to work together to release some detainees comes after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Wednesday that her prosecutors would be dropping pending charges for minor offenses, like drug possession, prostitution, open containers and others.
The Baltimore Police Department said a day later it was encouraging its officers to use “their discretion to further minimize arrests on low-level and non-violent offenses," like those outlined in Mosby’s order to her prosecutors.
Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Wednesday her office would not be dropping cases because of the coronavirus, acknowledging that people charged with non-violent or low-level offenses are often released pending trial.
“If you simply say we’re not going to prosecute these crimes, what message is that sending?” she said.
Leitess said her office would “continue to use our discretion” at bail review hearings, where prosecutors consider a number of factors before making a recommendation to the judge, including whether the person arrested has been charged with a violent crime, a person’s criminal history, whether the person is a flight risk and is likely or not to show up for their court dates.
A judge balances the prosecutor’s recommendation with that of the defense attorney, a recommendation from the detention department’s Pretrial Services — which offers recommendations on non-violent crimes — and possibly the input of family members of those arrested. Leitess said the default recommendation is for releasing a defendant, but various risk factors are considered.
“We continue to make appropriate bail recommendations, taking all these factors into account," Leitess said. "And the most important one is the safety of the community.”
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, county police spokeswoman, said the department has not encouraged officers to minimize arrests for certain offenses.
However, the department has encouraged members of the public report minor crimes — such as thefts and vandalism, among other offenses — to do so online. Davis also said officers are employing more protective gear, including masks and gloves.
"This is not a free for all for crime in the county,” Davis said.