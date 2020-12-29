Anne Arundel County judge says he’ll likely make ruling on indoor dining ban Wednesday afternoon

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge William Mulford II said Tuesday he will likely make a decision on the county’s indoor dining ban Wednesday afternoon, telling the court he needs additional time to write his opinion and he granted restaurants another day to operate inside.
Mulford had heard testimony from Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman and Dr. Eili Klein, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, as of 12 p.m. Tuesday. The public health experts outlined COVID-19 metrics guiding County Executive Steuart Pittman’s decision to temporarily close indoor dining and the threat a surging virus poses to local hospitals.
Pittman is expected to testify last.
This article will be updated.