At-risk at work, isolated at home: How one health care worker’s life changed in coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Darr’s job has changed a lot over the last month. At work, the surgical floor she usually works on was repurposed, and now, many of her patients are sick with the novel coronavirus.
The certified nursing assistant, who lives with her parents on the Mayo Penninsula, is taking new measures to prevent spreading the virus to her parents: She moved into an R.V. in their front yard.
Darr, 25, also works as a volunteer EMT at the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department. She said she felt immense guilt at even the idea of infecting her parents.
“It definitely made me nervous, especially after going to work and seeing first hand and seeing how sick these patients really are,” said Darr, who spoke about her move on the condition that The Capital not name her employer. “It was scary to come home.”
The measures Darr has taken are increasingly common among health care workers. Across Maryland, first responders are doing whatever they can to protect themselves and their families against the highly contagious virus. It has sickened nearly 10,000 in the state — more than 700 in Anne Arundel County — and killed more than 300.
Darr’s family owns the R.V., but across the nation, networks have popped up to pair generous R.V. owners and dealers with health care workers desperate to protect their families. Jennifer said she’s heard of others sleeping in tents and garages and basements just to keep their families safe.
The Facebook group R.V.s 4 MDs, created March 24, has nearly 26,000 members, including quite a few Maryland swaps, said Karen Liston, who is helping to coordinate them. When she first posted on Facebook that she was willing to donate her R.V., she said, “I got so many responses it was actually sad.”
Liston and her son, Crownsville residents, have loaned their R.V. to a nurse in Odenton who would otherwise be putting her family at risk.
Many R.V. owners can’t use them or rent them out right now, so they are just sitting unused in driveways, Liston said. The swap system, which is mostly being done on the honor system, can give first responders better conditions while they are safely separated from their families, for as long as they might need.
For Darr, there was about a two week lag between when the virus hit Anne Arundel County and when she moved into the R.V., because three days after she cared for a coronavirus patient in mid-March, she started coughing.
She’d been wearing full protective gear and had been extremely careful, she said, but her supervisors told her to stay home and contact her primary care provider. She was tested, and ultimately learned she had not contracted the virus. Still, she was asked to remain at home for two weeks.
When she went back to work, the situation had worsened visibly and her mother asked her to move into the R.V.
Dawn Darr said that while her daughter was still staying inside the house, the potential spread of the virus was a constant source of worry. She has underlying health conditions and her husband is older.
“It would not be good if we got sick.”
Now, Jennifer Darr still comes into the main house to wash her clothing and shower right after her shifts — the hot water lasts longer, she said, and she likes to “really scrub” to make sure she’s clean after leaving the hospital. The rest of her time outside of work is spent in the R.V., where she has her laptop and a PlayStation to keep her busy. Her dog Wrangler, a boxer-mix, keeps her company.
Though Darr said she has good days and bad days, she’s been trying to avoid reports of how long the pandemic might last, and thoughts of how long she will have to stay in the R.V. and instead focus on the patients on her floor.
“You hear so many different stories and different projections, it’s hard to figure out what’s actually going to happen,” she said. “Either way, I signed up to do this job. And me and my coworkers feel like we’re made to this — we can’t not go to work.”