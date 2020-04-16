Bringing a smile: Homestead Gardens donates Easter flowers to Anne Arundel seniors, hospitals

Florence Ingram said she’s glad for local businesses that are reaching out and bringing positive attitudes when there’s so much sad news about the coronavirus pandemic.
And when the Mayo resident went to an Edgewater Senior Nutrition Program site to pick up meals Tuesday, she was pleasantly surprised to see she could also bring home Easter lilies that Homestead Gardens donated.
“It made me feel good inside, it made me feel important, it made me feel like people were thinking about us,” she said. “To have Homestead giving out these flowers, it just was a happy feeling.”
Homestead Gardens, in partnership with its grower Tidal Creek Growers, is donating 6,000 Easter flowers to several locations around the county, including 600 it handed out Tuesday to participants in the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Senior Nutrition Program.
“We feel very blessed to bring joy to people who are stressed and struggling with all this,” President of Homestead Gardens Brian Riddle said. “The community has always been very supportive of Homestead so it was a small gift to bring some joy to the community.”
Teams went to the seven senior citizen sites across the county Tuesday as program participants went to pick up meals for the week.
“The language of flowers is such a beautiful way to help people feel connected to one another and the beauty of spring during this time of separation,” said Pam Jordan, Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. “A heartfelt thanks to Brian Riddle and the Homestead Gardens team for bringing such joy to the older adults in our senior nutrition program today.”
Riddle said the business also donated flowers to Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center. On Wednesday, teams dropped off more flowers to be taken home at Whitemore Park in Annapolis, where a pantry was set up for people to grab food from the Maryland Food Bank.
At BWMC, each of the flowers was given to employees, BWMC spokesman Kevin Cservek said.
“It was a great surprise,” Cservek said. “It really brightened the day of a lot of our employees... It was nice around Easter time and everything. We are immensely appreciative."
The flowers — lilies, hyacinths, daffodils — are grown particularly for churches around Easter so with churches closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Riddle said they didn’t want to see the flowers go to waste.
After reaching out to County Executive Steuart Pittman over the weekend to see where else in the county the need would be, the flowers were sent at his suggestion to the senior meal program.
“We decided to donate those flowers and put a smile on someone’s face,” he said.
And for Ingram, they did. She said, especially with others like her in the Senior Nutrition Program that are isolated at home, it was something to brighten their day. The lilies, which she said were beautiful and had six blooms just about to open when she got them, now live in her sun room.
“I’m just very thankful and very happy and I thank Homestead for thinking of us,” she said.