As Hogan lays out Friday reopening steps, Anne Arundel remains cautious

All childcare centers can reopen, restaurants can have customers inside for dining and outdoor amusement businesses can reopen at limited capacity starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Reopenings for fitness centers, casinos and malls are within sight, as long as coronavirus metrics continue to trend downward, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
Again, the new permissions are passed down to local leaders who must decide if they are ready to adopt them. In Anne Arundel County where the virus has infected 4,348 residents, killed at least 181, and left more than 64,000 jobless, it’s unclear how this phase of reopening will unfold.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, restaurants can welcome customers inside at 50% capacity and strict social distancing guidelines in place. Outdoor amusement businesses like go-kart centers and mini-golf may also reopen at 50% capacity, an effort to “help summer be summer,” Hogan said.
Childcare centers across the state now have the green light to reopen, where they were previously only open to the children of essential workers. Hogan bumped up the limit from 10 people per room to 15, including children and staff, and safety and health restrictions must remain in place.
This permission could begin to solve what Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman recently called a “looming childcare crisis" as more businesses reopen and parents are able to go back to work but have not had anywhere to send their children.
Though Pittman hasn’t decided whether he will allow local childcare centers to reopen right away, he said he has teamed up with the leaders of the seven other largest jurisdictions in the state to request Hogan draft a comprehensive plan on childcare.
He thinks it will be difficult for many centers to open at such a reduced capacity, as their business models rely on larger numbers of children, and many are already in debt from having to be closed for so long. The plan will likely require some sort of subsidy from the state, he said, which regulates childcare. If the state does not act, he said the county may step in.
“This doesn’t really look like a plan to us,” Pittman said.
More permissions will be available for local leaders to adopt next Friday, including reopening indoor fitness centers and gyms; martial arts, dance, and other studio-based activities; casinos; arcades and malls, all with strict social distance guidelines in place.
Hogan’s announcement came just one week after he allowed personal services like nail salons, massage parlors and a host of other offices and businesses to open with restrictions. Metrics continue to improve across the state as reopening permissions have rolled out, which Hogan said is promising.
“Because of the early and aggressive actions taken, we have not only flattened the curve, we have actually crushed the curve in Maryland," Hogan said. "Every one of the important metrics in our state has continued to drop across the board in every single jurisdiction.”
Though Hogan greenlighted indoor dining, he said likely wouldn’t be sitting inside a restaurant any time soon, given that he is over 60 and a cancer survivor, putting him among the population that is particularly vulnerable to the virus.
“I think some people will feel comfortable and it’ll be great to help get our restaurants back on track, but I think other people, like me, might not be quite ready to do inside dining and I think that’s going to be a personal choice,” Hogan said.
Pittman likely won’t make a decision on local reopening before meeting with his recovery advisory group Thursday afternoon. After a quick consultation with Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman Wednesday night, Pittman said they were nervous about Hogan’s week-by-week reopening speed, and concerned that this doesn’t give enough time for the data to reflect the reopening.
“The only way we are going to continue to make progress is if the residents of our county take it upon themselves to fight this battle.”
Though Hogan passed the burden of choice to county leaders, Pittman said “there’s a limit to what we can really do when the state around us is moving forward.”
He said he was grateful that Hogan announced next week’s openings now, too, giving the county more time to consider the decision and assess the situation locally.
In past weeks, he’s been hesitant to adopt Hogan’s guidance wholesale, instead opting to consult with local health officials before rolling out reopenings on his own timeline. Last week was the first time he adopted Hogan’s plan in full, and with the reopening of churches is now caught up with statewide permissions.