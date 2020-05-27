Gov. Larry Hogan greenlights outdoor dining, outdoor recreation starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Local governments can choose to allow restaurants and social organizations to reopen for outdoor dining, in accordance with public health guidance, effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
Outdoor pools, youth day camps and low contact outdoor practices for youth sports will also be able to resume Friday evening, Hogan said, as long as a host of social distancing and safety measures are implemented.
The announcement came Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases in the state grew to nearly 48,423, with at least 2,270 dead and about half a million suddenly jobless. In Anne Arundel, the virus has left at least 3,448 infected, 154 dead, and more than 57,000 unemployed.
Hogan cited “continued encouraging trends” in testing and contact tracing capacity as cues that these additional steps are possible. He also noted a declining death rate and positivity rate in tests across the state, and in specific jurisdictions as promising indicators in the state’s road to recovery.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced last week that nonessential retail stores and hair salons will be allowed to welcome customers back starting on Monday. Retail stores can operate at a capacity determined by 150 square feet per person, and hair salons and barbershops can operate at a capacity determined by 100 square feet per person. Both are expected to follow social distancing protocols, and forthcoming guidance from the county health department.
Prior to announcing these new local permissions, Pittman has been inundated with criticism for his slow approach to reopening, which he said is based on public health guidance and metrics.
Hogan said he is still allowing local leaders flexibility in their reopenings.
