Anne Arundel to hold virtual town hall on coronavirus with live Spanish language translations

Olivia Sanchez
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 27, 2020 5:31 PM
County Executive Steuart Pittman, left, gives remarks, as Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D., Health Officer, center and School Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto, right, listen. County Executive Steuart Pittman, along with other county officials, held a press conference at the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management in Glen Burnie to discuss the county's response to a positive case of COVID-19.
Spanish speakers in Anne Arundel County can tune in at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a virtual town hall that will offer health information about the novel coronavirus and provide information about services from both the county and from local nonprofits.

The Hispanic virtual town hall will feature panelists including County Executive Steuart Pittman, Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and Centro de Ayuda Executive Director Kirsten Clark. Community members can stream the town hall, which will be translated into Spanish in real time by a translator, on Facebook or Arundel TV Live.

The announcement of the town hall came Monday, as the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland rose to nearly 20,000, with nearly 900 people having died. In Anne Arundel County, at least 1,544 have been sickened and 66 people have died.

Preliminary race data released by the Maryland Department of Health suggests that black and Hispanic communities are being disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Of the 19,487 confirmed cases of the virus, at least 7,085 or 36% were in black Marylanders, thought the U.S. Census Bureau reports that black residents make up about 29% of the state. At least 3,077 cases, or 15% of total cases were in Hispanics, though the U.S. Census Bureau reports that Hispanics make up only 10% of the state’s total population.

Community members can submit questions for the town hall via email to covidtownhall@aacounty.org.

The county will also hold several other virtual town halls this week — an ongoing effort to keep residents informed while in-person meetings are deemed unsafe.

  • 6 p.m. Tuesday — Weekly virtual town hall

  • 6 p.m. Thursday — Mental health virtual town hall
  • 11 a.m. Friday — Annual budget address
