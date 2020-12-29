Anne Arundel health officer to receive coronavirus vaccine Wednesday morning in Glen Burnie along with firefighters, first responders

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman will receive the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday morning in Glen Burnie alongside county firefighters and other first responders.
The vaccination will occur at 9 a.m. at the county’s Baymeadow facility, where about 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to fire department first responders in an appointment-only drive-thru setting. Kalyanaraman will be joined by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel Fire Chief Trisha L. Wolford for a briefing in support of vaccinations for first responders.
Kalyanaraman and the first responders will be among the first group in the county to be vaccinated and will join more than 28,000 Marylanders who have already received a shot, and at least 16,000 in the Baltimore Metro Area, which includes Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Howard, Harford, Carroll and Baltimore counties, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Staff and volunteer firefighters in Anne Arundel County, City of Annapolis and BWI fire departments are eligible for the roughly 200 doses to be administered Wednesday. Workers will need to get another dose of the vaccine in a few weeks to finalize the vaccination and maximize protection.
These doses come from this week’s total allotment to the state from the federal government of 140,300 doses of Moderna and 133,575 doses of Pfizer, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
County Executive Steuart Pittman was present for the first Anne Arundel inoculations last week but said he would be vaccinated in a later group because he mostly works from home.
The Maryland Department of Health has added a tab for vaccine data on its COVID-19 dashboard. Maryland is in phase 1A right now, meaning that a limited supply of vaccines is being distributed to health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. Older residents are at the most risk of severe complications from the virus.
Phase 1B includes residents who are at significantly higher risk for complications of the virus. Phase 2 includes residents who are in essential infrastructure roles or are at moderate risk for complications of the virus. Phase 3 will include the rest of the general population.