Anne Arundel County Health Department discourages trick-or-treating for Halloween

Anne Arundel County’s Health Department is offering safety tips for children and parents to avoid a real and scary possibility of contracting coronavirus or COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, this Halloween.
Health officials discourage knocking on neighbors' doors to trick-or-trick traditionally this year since physical gatherings and in-person interactions pose a risk for contracting and spreading the virus. Instead, county residents can participate in low or medium risk activities, including pumpkin carving at home, creating an indoor scavenger hunt or hosting an outdoor Halloween movie night.
“Unlike Dracula and The Mummy, COVID-19 is real,” Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement. “To protect trick-or-treaters and avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, we must continue to maintain physical distance, wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings and wash hands often.”
For families that do decide to trick-or-treat, health officials advise staying with household members and practicing social distancing. Families should follow additional safety guidelines, including:
- Offer individually wrapped goodie bags on a table at the edge of a driveway or yard
- Avoid reaching into candy bowls or bags. Instead, distribute candy with a scoop or tong and wash your hands after preparing and handling treats
- Consider a Halloween-themed face mask over costume masks. Do not share masks or costume fangs
- Bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid bobbing for apples and parties
- Wash your hands when returning home from trick-or-treating.
The health department considers hay rides, haunted houses, festivals and street parties and large sponsored trick-or-treat events to be risky and advises against them. Residents are encouraged to find safer alternatives to celebrate the holiday.
Some low risk activities include:
- Pumpkin carving or decorating with members of your household indoors or outdoor pumpkin carving with neighbors and friends
- An indoor scavenger hunt for household members or an outdoor walk for children to admire different house’s decorations
- A virtual Halloween costume contest
- A Halloween movie night with household members.
Some medium risk activities include:
- An outside Halloween movie night with local family and friends
- An outdoor, open-air costume parade or party in small groups
- An open-air, one-way haunted forest
- Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard where hand sanitizer use is required before touching pumpkins or apples.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a list of advice when hosting and attending a holiday celebration, along with permitted fall holiday activities on its website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.