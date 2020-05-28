Graul’s Market in Annapolis sees increased demand as coronavirus pandemic lingers

Gov. Larry Hogan has set the state back on a path to reopening and a new sense of normalcy, but at Graul’s Market in Annapolis, things still feel like the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers continue to stock up and workers are doing their best to keep shelves stocked and aisles cleaned.
“This is the only sense of normalcy people have, they go home and eat and come back,” said Tom Michael, store manager. "We are jammed packed every day.
High customer demand continues, prompting the supermarket to receive delivery trucks every day of the week. As the pandemic continues, store shelves are empty because employees just can’t stock fast enough.
“Half the shelves are empty not because we aren’t ordering the product but because demand is so high,” Michael said. “It’s not just us, it is every store. But we are lucky, because we are an independent store so we can draw from a bunch of different people.”
Michael believes a lot of employees are stressed during these times, and he worries about employees and customers getting sick.
“A doctor and nurse know who is sick, we at the store have no idea,” Michael said. “This is like playing Russian roulette. It’s only human nature, we all want to survive.”
Working at a grocery store is often presented to young adults as an opportunity to learn responsibility and handling money. But now grocery workers are considered frontline employees and an essential workforce.
And it is hard to do that work safely when not everyone is listening.
“It is a little rough sometimes, people are supposed to stay six feet apart but no one listens,” Said John Still, a stocker at Graul’s. “I want to work, and I need the money, but at the same time I don’t want to get sick. It is a little complicated at times.”
Still continues to go to work every day because he feels it is the right thing to do. The federal government has provided boosts to unemployment though Maryland’s website and the demand has made collecting on that difficult. Also, unemployment is only given on involuntary separations from work.
But if Still had the option, he would keep working.
“I’d rather be productive than sit around and collect unemployment. Even though I probably would make more money," Still added. “I am hoping in the long run, showing up and working will benefit me better.”
When the pandemic first hit, Still didn’t take it that seriously.
“I have had a lot of mixed feelings and emotions about it. At times I have been worried then others it doesn’t really bother me,” Still said. “The mask thing is really annoying. I don’t even think it helps, and I am constantly touching it to adjust it ... I feel like I am more at risk wearing it."
Shayne Lord has been a cashier at Graul’s for two years and is thankful he can still work.
“It’s been good here and they have been keeping us safe," Lord said. "Bless my family and love their hearts, but I am glad I have an escape to go to. We have been making it work here.”