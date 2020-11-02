Glen Burnie Library employee tests positive for coronavirus

After four Anne Arundel County Public Library employees tested positive for coronavirus last month, another case has been confirmed.
A Glen Burnie Library employee tested positive for the virus, Library spokeswoman Christine Feldmann confirmed Monday.
Feldmann said the system is waiting on health department guidance before releasing further details.
The system shut down a branch last month for the first time during the pandemic after a Maryland City at Russett Library employee tested positive. The branch closed Oct. 13 and 14 “out of an abundance of caution” for cleaning and employees to be tested.
Two employees tested positive at the Severna Park branch earlier last month, along with a library headquarters employee.
In July, a library employee tested positive in Odenton and then in Glen Burnie. The system moved from limited indoor services to appointment only in August after library staff reported issues with customers refusing to wear masks and social distance.
The system’s policy requires all returned library materials be quarantined for six days. Library staff and customers have been following health and safety protocols including required mask usage; distancing of at least six feet; sneeze guards at points of interaction; limited numbers of customers in the building at one time and enhanced cleaning.
This story will be updated.