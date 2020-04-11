The completion of Anne Arundel’s 20-year land use plan will be postponed due to coronavirus

Anne Arundel County’s 20-year land-use plan is being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, as officials say they can’t meaningfully engage the public using available technology.
The process, they say, was built around that kind of feedback, and shouldn’t go on until everyone can be in the same room again.
“Realistically, how would we have our community meetings,” said Planning and Zoning Officer Steve Kaii-Ziegler. “While technology is wonderful, it’s not a substitute in a transparent planning process.”
A draft of the General Development Plan, an effort led by the Department of Planning and Zoning, was supposed to be due this spring, with a summer full of public meetings, and a finalized version set to go before the County Council in the fall. The GDP lays out plans for two decades but is reevaluated every 10 years. The current GDP has been in place since 2009.
But the process is disrupted, as many have been, by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday the virus has sickened nearly 7,000 Marylanders — including 554 Anne Arundel residents — killed many, and left thousands of people suddenly unemployed.
As a result of the highly contagious virus, officials at every level of government have warned against and prohibited in-person gatherings — something County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration was proud to have implemented into the GDP process.
The GDP will establish standards for comprehensive zoning; the capital improvement program; town center plans; facilities plans and strategic plans; functional master plans; water and sewer master plans; small area plans and development regulations.
Much of the charge for this project is led by the 23-member Citizens Advisory Committee, which was appointed by Pittman to represent the community’s interests at every step of the way. Though public hearings were primarily going to be concentrated in the summer, the process relied on this group meeting in-person regularly.
Kaii-Ziegler said the county doesn’t feel comfortable moving forward without this part of the process. Specifically, the land-use portion of the GDP, which requires looking at maps and boundaries, can be difficult for some residents to do digitally.
“I can’t release a draft (in May) because I can’t complete the draft,” he said.
Though Maryland’s Attorney General and Anne Arundel County Attorney Greg Swain both issued guidance on how to hold open meetings virtually under the socially-restricted circumstances, Kaii-Ziegler said it wouldn’t do the process, or the community, justice.
“It wasn’t a decision but more of a realization that our public process has to go into abeyance until we get through this coronavirus,” Kaii-Ziegler said.
The GDP will have to wait about as long as the coronavirus lasts, he said.
After the main plan is approved by the county council, the focus will move to nine regional plans, which will each have Citizen Advisory Committees of their own. Officials have said this will hand the reins to people who know the communities best.
Pittman’s administration, which has prioritized environmental issues, has also planned to push local legislation that will clarify the land-use portions of the County Code to simplify enforcement.
It’s unclear when that might happen, as Pittman recently signed an executive order suspending all legal and procedural deadlines in the county, effectively pressing pause on all non-emergency legislation until 30 days after the state of emergency is terminated.