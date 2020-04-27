Processing grief amid coronavirus: Anne Arundel funeral home director and others hold services, some shut down

When he greets the friends and family of the recently deceased, the funeral director is in a suit, with a protective mask strapped to his face.
He strips the mask off when the funeral home is empty. He hates it because it fogs up his glasses.
As the coronavirus pandemic began to spread throughout Maryland, forcing people into their homes and in some cases away from their loved ones who lay alone in a hospital bed, dying from the disease, Jim Govoni decided it was his responsibility to give those close to the deceased a chance to say goodbye one last time.
So, he started to hold funerals for people who’ve died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, by himself.
In recent weeks, Govoni, who runs Hardesty Funeral Home, has held a number of funerals for people who have died of COVID-19, he said. The director asked that the exact number of services not be revealed at the families’ request.
Govoni is president of the company which has locations in Annapolis, Galesville and Gambrills. He said there was some anxiety among his staff about holding services because of the safety risk it posed. The virus is highly contagious and has infected thousands of Marylanders, including more than 1,500 Anne Arundel residents, of whom more than60 have died.
While some funeral homes in the area have limited their services — or ended in-person visitations or ceremonies all together — Govoni has insisted on letting family members see their loved ones, to offer a sense of closure that can be absent during the pandemic, he said.
“I made my decision as a funeral service professional, to quell the anxiety of my staff, which is very important to me, so those people were afforded (closure),” Govoni said. “It’s different when you voluntarily decide to have a cremation and then a memorial gathering or a memorial service. It’s very different when it’s thrust on you.”
Funerals and public viewings are allowed under the state’s stay-at-home order and Centers for Disease Control guidelines so long as social distancing and the limit on the number of those gathered are maintained.
Lasting Tributes, a funeral service company with an Annapolis location and six others on the Eastern Shore, is still offering funerals, visitations and memorials, said Emily Murphy, managing funeral director of the company’s Annapolis location.
Visitations are done with a closed casket, Murphy said, a decision that’s based on the recommendation of industry experts, but is not an official policy. Some states have begun to outlaw visitations and ceremonies with open caskets.
Murphy has seen a dramatic increase in the use of webcasting and drive-thru viewings during the pandemic, with about five webcasts per day across all locations. The company has hosted about eight funerals for COVID cases, she said.
Govoni said he has some resentment for other funeral home operators who have chosen to shut down visitation entirely.
"You cannot steal from someone’s relationship with a decedent because of your own fear and intimidation,” Govoni said. “I think that funeral service providers have to do everything they can, within the limits and constraints of the mandates, to allow people to celebrate the life of the person.”
Ruck Funeral Homes, a Baltimore-based organization, provides direct cremation or graveside service and immediate burial, though neither embalming nor a visitation is offered.
In mid-March, Michael J. Ruck Sr., the funeral home’s president, told the Baltimore Sun that keeping Ruck employees and the public healthy during the pandemic will be as critical as serving the needs of the funeral home’s clients.
“If, all of a sudden, all of my staff is diagnosed with COVID-19, how can I help any family?” he told The Sun. “Hopefully families understand that and this pandemic will soon be over and we can go back to doing things we’ve been doing since 1924."
Another Baltimore funeral home, Loudon Park, has closed its building to the public and no longer offers visitation, according to its website.
Scott Ruddick, owner of Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, has limited gatherings to 10 or fewer attendees for funeral services and visitations.
When the pandemic first began, Ruddick had large services scheduled in churches, but those events have since disappeared as Gov. Larry Hogan further constricted state guidelines on gatherings. He’s hosted two funerals for confirmed COVID cases in recent weeks.
“We’ve had a bunch of people who wanted to celebrate a person’s life, and there would have been a lot of people attending and they wind up being tiny little things meeting at the cemetery,” he said. “The long shot of this is there is going to be a lot of unresolved grief. There’s going to be a lot of people that never really felt like they got to say goodbye properly. I feel for the people.”
The Capital reached out to several other funeral homes in Anne Arundel County including in Edgewater, Glen Burnie and Dunkirk but did receive a response.
In a business that already takes a physical and mental toll, the task of hosting funerals by himself has been draining, Govoni said.
“People have said to me, ‘You look really tired,’ and I’ll say, ‘I am.' This is exceptionally draining on top of a very draining career.”
At a recent visitation for a non-COVID related death, about 30 people showed up in their cars. Govoni passed out instructions for how the service would be conducted. Attendees streamed in and out of the funeralhome a handful at a time to pay their respects.
Govoni hopes his efforts have given survivors of the deceased more control in how they say goodbye to their loved ones.
“If you honor choice, then that person doesn’t feel disenfranchised, or in my words robbed, of the opportunity to process that grief,” he said. “To keep people away is just adding to an already really, really difficult situation.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this story.