Fort Meade facility reopening delayed as base waits for 14-day coronavirus case decline

As jurisdictions across Maryland reopen for the second phase of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery, some in the Fort George G. Meade community want to know why the fort is so behind in opening.
On the Department of Defense’s protocol for public health emergencies based on risk level, known as health protection conditions, the base is on the second most restricted level, HPCON C, or “Charlie,” which means it is experiencing sustained community transmission.
Until that status is downgraded to B, places like the pool and gyms will likely not open, said Col. Erich Spragg, garrison commander, during an online town hall Thursday. Childcare facilities will also open once the health protection and force protection conditions are downgraded.
“We’re going to be deliberately slow in returning those services,” Spragg said at the town hall.
Childcare facilities will start with limited openings for children, which will be based on mission-essential parents. Once the first two centers are open, the fort command may open more if the early openings go well.
In order for the health protection and force protection conditions to be downgraded, the base needs to meet four criteria, Spragg said. There must be a 14-day consecutive downward trend in case rate and enough capacity for testing, treating and monitoring.
While the case rate declines over three to five days, it is often followed by a spike, which means the fort has yet to reach the 14-day consecutive downward trend, Spragg said.
“We’re going to get there,” he said. “But we still need patience, and we still need everybody to do self-policing.”
Spragg must consider public health and the mission, he said, compared to Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who has to consider the economic situation and public health.
There have been three deaths among Fort Meade community members but not in service members, said Mary Doyle, Media Relations chief for the Fort Meade garrison. She declined to say how many confirmed cases there were in residents and employees at Fort Meade due to “force protection reasons.”
Fort Meade also monitors the coronavirus pandemic situation in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Howard and Montgomery counties, as employees live in those counties, said Col. James Burk, commander of Medical Department Activity at Fort Meade.
“It goes from stable, and it’s almost like a roller coaster ride,” Burk said during the town hall.
The fort will be relaxing testing requirements, Burk said. Now anyone with upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms, loss of smell/taste and clinical presentation of COVID-19 will be able to get tested, he said.
Turnaround time for tests is generally within 24 hours.
Spragg will hold another town hall Thursday, June 11. The town hall will be streamed on the Fort George G. Meade Facebook page.