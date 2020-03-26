4 Fort Meade employees test positive for coronavirus

Fort George G. Meade officials confirmed that four employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19 and has brought major portions of Maryland’s economy to a halt.
The people who tested positive work on Fort Meade but do not live on post, said military base spokeswoman Mary Doyle.
“Fort Meade is like a small city, so the precautions were are taking impact a wide range of things,” Doyle said.
Visitors to medical clinics are being pre-screened for symptoms of the virus. Child care has been consolidated to one facility for children of mission-essential parents only. Food vendors on base have also shifted to take-out only, Doyle said.
The positive cases were announced during a Facebook Live session on Fort Meade’s page on Monday.
The next Fort Meade Facebook Live session is scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. Questions and answers from these sessions are turned into frequently asked questions social media posts that are shared after the live discussion.
Information about precautions the base is taking can also be found in the notes section of its Facebook page.