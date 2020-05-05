Five Anne Arundel firefighters have gotten coronavirus, recovered and returned to work

A total of five Anne Arundel County firefighters have contracted the coronavirus, recovered and returned to work, officials said Tuesday morning.
None of the five firefighters or paramedics required hospitalization, Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman, said on a video call with local reporters.
Four of those who tested positive work for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Bureau of Operations, meaning they work at fire stations scattered about the county, Davies said. He declined to identify which of the county’s 42 fire stations the firefighters worked out of.
The other, Davies said, was assigned to the county Fire Marshal’s Office, which investigates fires and inspects new and existing commercial buildings.
Davies said it’s unclear whether any of the firefighters contracted the virus in the line of duty. The fire department worked with contact tracers with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to determine who the infected firefighters had come into contact with and how to get them support.
One firefighter had actually returned to work before getting their coronavirus test results. Davies said the firefighter had self identified symptoms, quarantined for the requisite amount of time and saw their symptoms abate and returned to work only for the test to come back as positive.