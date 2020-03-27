Prince George’s coronavirus screening site at FedEx Field could open Monday, will be appointment-only

Prince George’s County is poised to open what could be a statewide model for community screening and testing at FedEx Field Monday, but visits will be by appointment only as a shortage of test kits persists.
Diane Young, director of the county’s Family Health Services Division, said the facility in Landover will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 100 appointment slots available for Prince George’s County residents each day.
“I really would like to stress, this is by appointment only because of our limited ability to test,” Young said. “We understand the anxiety around testing, but because of the shortage, we really need to focus on those who are most at risk.”
As of Friday morning, there were 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Prince George’s County, out of 774 in Maryland.
Before patients step foot in the stadium’s parking lot, where the National Guard constructed the temporary clinic, they must be screened by telephone. Young said patients can call 301-883-6627, and if they meet the Centers for Disease Control criteria for testing, they will get a telehealth appointment where they will be further assessed, and a test can be ordered.
Young said their goal, through that telephone screening process, is to make sure only people who meet the Centers for Disease Control criteria and have the symptoms get appointments. People without symptoms will not be tested; anyone without symptoms will be directed to a registered nurse to talk about prevention and will not enter the area where symptomatic patients are being assessed, Young said.
“We really want to limit the number of folks who are not in the high-risk category from even showing up,” Young said.
The FedEx facility is designed to reach vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised and those older than 60, Young said, who have an increased need for a screening test.
“When you have a short supply on inventory for anything, including COVID-19 testing, you really need to reserve it for communities where testing will make a difference in the person’s care,” Young said.
The general population does well in recovering from the virus, Young said, and nurses on the hotline will direct people to the appropriate level of care for their situation.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the effort is a partnership between the county, the state, the National Guard and the University of Maryland Medical System.
She said the county is also working with private practices and doctors to grow the county’s testing capacity.
On Thursday officials conducted a dry run at the facility, which is ready to open once enough test kits arrive. Alsobrooks said they anticipate getting the test kits needed to open the site from the state by Monday.
“The issue we are having not only here in the state but across the country is the availability of those test kits,” Alsobrooks said.
They plan on sharing the best practices they learn at FedEx Field, which could become a model for other facilities around the state.
One thing they have learned through this process is to be open — everyone’s ideas are valid, Young said.