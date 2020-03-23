Testing facility at FedEx Field won’t open until more coronavirus kits are delivered, Prince George’s officials say

Prince George’s County, the state and the University of Maryland have partnered to open a pilot community screening and testing site at FedEx Field in Landover, but cannot open it to the public until they have an adequate number of test kits, a county official said Monday.
Monday afternoon at a press conference county Health Officer Earnest Carter said the site was selected because Montgomery County and Prince George’s County combined account for about 78% of positive coronavirus cases in the state. He said the site will serve both residents who have a prescription for a test from their physician, and will screen and test if necessary for people who do not have a doctor.
Carter said the facility will open when they have an adequate number of tests; he could not say how many tests they had during the conference, but said it was “a very limited number.”
Monday morning Gov. Larry Hogan said the state also has converted five vehicle emissions testing sites to be used to drive-through testing. Those sites will be able to open immediately once the state can secure tests, protective equipment and lab capability.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks offered her condolences to the family of the first Prince Georgian to die from coronavirus. Alsobrooks said as of 5 p.m. Friday, county government was limited to essential functions like police, fire and trash pick up.
She compared the limits to restrictions in place during snow emergencies, and said it was necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect county employees.
Alsobrooks, the former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney responsible for prosecuting crimes, also spoke about domestic violence.
The stress and tension caused by the pandemic has led to more domestic violence cases, Alsobrooks said. The court commissioner’s office is still open and accepting and issuing domestic violence petitions. Services from the Family Justice Center are available by phone during business hours, 301-780-8008, even though the office is closed to the public.
Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Monica Goldson provided an update on tests scheduled for the spring, and said schools and buses have all been cleaned. Prom and graduation has been postponed, she said, and the events will be rescheduled to ensure all seniors enjoy those milestones.
International Baccalaureate exams have been canceled, as have Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program tests. Students who needed to take MCAP to graduate will have the requirement waived; students will also be able to graduate under the IB program without taking that exam.
Goldson said unfortunately Advanced Placement testing has been moved online.
“What they have done is add to the digital divide,” she said.
She said if necessary the county will open a few libraries to ensure AP students who don’t have a computer or Internet access at home can complete the test, which can earn students college credits.
Baltimore Sun reporters Luke Broadwater and Yvonne Wenger contributed to this report.