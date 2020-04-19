Farriers hammer on as coronavirus grips Maryland horse industry

On a good day, Jamie Secoura walks into a barn and greets a horse already tied up, alone.
Under the storm of coronavirus, that’s the safest possible way to do her job. She’s deemed essential alongside doctors, grocery workers and first responders: a farrier.
According to the guidelines of Gov. Larry Hogan’s order shutting down non-essential businesses last month, farriers qualify as workers necessary for the care of livestock and animals. Horses typically need their hooves tended to by farriers every four to six weeks.
Those like Secoura, a certified journeyman farrier, are still making daily across Anne Arundel County to the rest of Maryland to re-shoe horses and trim their feet. With 4,500 horses and 950 barns, the county ranks seventh in equine numbers in a state with the most horses per square mile in all of America.
“To be honest, the way the barns and boarding facilities are handling closing their barns has helped a lot with what I do," Secoura said.
Like any other non-essential business, most Anne Arundel County barns and stables have shut their doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. In many cases, even the owners of the individual horses boarded on farms are banned from the premises. “I’m 70 years old and I’ve been in the horse business my whole life and never been through anything like this,” said, said Ross Peddicord, executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board executive director.
There’s some variation to the arrangement farriers and horse owners make, but typically, Secoura alerts the owner when she arrives on-site, giving the owner time to fetch the horse from their stall or field and leave them tied up in the aisle.
No one touches her tools except for her. She disinfects them thoroughly.
There are bumps in the process. Some horses, like some people, can be a little unruly, and their owners have to hold their heads while Secoura works on the feet. In any situation where there are people close by, or in cramped quarters, Secoura’s sure to wear a mask. If for some reason she needs to open a gate or stall door, Secoura wears gloves and then disposes of them immediately afterward.
She asks owners who have traveled recently to let her know so that she’ll stay away.
Sometimes, though, Secoura isn’t so lucky. After all, some of her clients are still operating as if there isn’t a global pandemic raging outside. Riders stream in and out of those barns, which Secoura won’t go anywhere near. In those situations, she asks to handle the horse outside, well away from the barn itself. In some cases, she’ll refuse to come to work outright.
“It’s very frustrating for me, a well as others — vets, who are going in and out and have to travel to different places," Secoura said. “I’m trying to keep myself as safe as possible and not unknowingly spread this virus to the different places I’m going. So it’s very frustrating that there are barns that aren’t taking any action at all.”
Having regular clients to work with at all is where Secoura is extremely fortunate. Others in the business are not so prosperous.
Kerry Spain moved her practice from Los Angeles just a few months ago. A good cluster of barns she works with are situated within Anne Arundel’s borders, but given how new her standing is locally, Spain stretches her range down to Southern Maryland and up to the Pennsylvanian border.
As coronavirus forces barns to shutter its doors to the public, Spain has found it difficult to expand her clientele as much as she’d hoped.
“I was planning on riding the wave of the summer uptick in shoeing to start my business up more. It’s been slow," she said. "I’ve been getting more calls but not at the same rate as I’d expected to.”
Like Secoura, Spain is careful to remain as clean as possible. When she’s traveling through cities like Annapolis, she won’t stop for fuel, as a higher volume of people means dirtier gas pumps. When her work is done, she requests checks, not cash — checks are cleaner.
But even some work is better than none.
After graduating from Chesapeake High in 2018, Kevin Vasquez ventured off to horseshoeing school, which he’d just returned from in March, at the precipice of coronavirus’s spread in Maryland.
“As soon as I got back from horseshoeing school running internet cable, and I’m glad I did it," Vasquez said, "because it’s essential work.”
Establishing himself in the area has been near impossible under the pressure of coronavirus. Vasquez can’t exactly stroll up to a farm and ask if they need shoeing done. He tries to win new business over Facebook and the Internet. It’s a challenge, he said. Vasquez currently had just one appointment, booked for April 18.
“For me, I know it’s going to be hard to find work because I’m new," Vasquez said. "People in times like these, they really want to stick with what they know and the people they know -- which is understandable.”
Rougher road
Coronavirus shows no sign of loosening its choke-hold on Maryland, as models predicting the end of the virus’ spread ranging from four weeks to months.
And just as farriers’ safeties are at risk, so are those of the horses.
Some owners have asked Secoura to pull their horse’s shoes entirely. By going barefoot, owners can save money on future farrier visits, and since no one can ride currently, horses don’t need to be performance-capable right now anyway.
To help keep the horse healthy, or sound, Secoura has added different things to protect horses’ feet, like extra pads or specialty shoes.
To try to stay afloat with costs, some farms are making the difficult decision to postpone farrier work as long as possible.
Dun-Pikin Farm’s 19 horses were due right about when Hogan ordered the shutdown of non-essential businesses, which includes horse farms.
“A lot of times we’ll have several people there tag-teaming horses. I don’t know if our farrier continues to do it, but we’ve decided, talking to her, to put it off for a little while," said Rick Holt, who owns the Pasadena farm with his wife, Cindy. “It’s not desperate. We’ll play it by ear how we go forward because that’ll be a whole 'nother issue.”
But no one can hold out forever. Unlike wild horses, who can roam dozens of miles daily and therefore curb their own hoof growth, domestic horses can face serious, even life-threatening health problems if they don’t see their farriers in that four-to-six week cycle.
“It’s very hard for us to wait. It all depends on the horse. Some horses can go maybe a week or two overdue,” Secoura said. “But this time of year, with the grass coming in and the horse’s feet are growing a lot faster, they need to be done more frequently. A lot of horses I’m working on have a lot of issues -- confirmation, different therapeutic issues and they need consistent work. It can be detrimental to them if they don’t get that trim and shoeing on time.”
As people continue to stay home, farriers worry some about losing work — but more about owners skipping cycles, as finances run drier.
“It may get rougher,” Vasquez said, and it may get harder."