'Just trying to keep food in front of people’: Local farmers struggle to demand in Anne Arundel amid coronavirus surge

After panic buying at grocery stores left shelves bare, the supply chain has struggled to restock. Now Anne Arundel County consumers are turning to local farms for food — at farmers’ markets and directly from the farm stands in south county.
Local farmers, while enthused by increasing interest in services they’ve always touted as safe and sustainable, say they’re struggling to keep up. Some have been cleaned out. Others say their supplies are low or the local system is beginning to lag. Crops only grow so fast, and it takes animals weeks, months or years to be market-ready.
At the Anne Arundel County Farmer’s Market in Riva Saturday, masked customers explained why they chose the outdoor fresh air market, which has implemented a range of social distancing measures, instead of or in addition to their neighborhood grocers.
A few said they turned to the markets when stores have sold out of stuff — like salad mix — and that they wanted to support their local growers. Some called it their lone respite from the great indoors. Many indicated they felt it was a safer alternative to potentially crowded aisles or high-touch surfaces in supermarkets.
“There’s more fresh air. The produce hasn’t been handled as much,” said Valerie Pringle, of Annapolis. “It’s just like from the farm, to here, to my house. So I think that’s a lot safer.”
It appears many have adopted Pringle’s mindset. While the market on Truman Parkway was not jam-packed Saturday, vendors say lines snake around the pavilion for its more popular Sunday edition, where milk and eggs abound. Locally raised meat and locally grown produce are in particularly high demand, farmers say, in part because the meat and produce sections are some of the first to get cleared in grocery stores.
Behind a big red pickup truck, Karl Shlagel, 38, of Shlagel Farms in Waldorf, hustled to fill customers’ requests for steaks, sausages and a myriad of vegetables: Brussels sprouts, onions, broccoli, carrots and sweet potatoes, among others. At his family farm, they raise cows and pigs and grow crops. Sales have skyrocketed at farmers’ markets and straight from the farm.
“We’re just trying to keep food in front of people,” Shlagel said.
This surge in demand has been ubiquitous across county and all of the state, according to leaders at the Anne Arundel County and Maryland Farm bureaus.
“The consensus is that people are more interested in buying from the farm," said Parker Welch, director of organization at the state farm bureau. “This local movement has always been growing and popular, but we’ve really seen a spike in that over the last month or so, however long we’ve been in this predicament.”
“Whether they have early greens or chicken eggs, they’ve been having a brisk market," added John Faber, president of the Anne Arundel County Farm Bureau. “A lot of them have sold out.”
County Executive Steuart Pittman has taken notice. In a conference call with members of the news media this week, Pittman said he’s asked leaders at the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation whether county government can help boost production. “We have the land, we have the workforce and we have the market,” he said.
The corporation’s Agricultural Marketing and Development Manager, Lisa Barge, said she keeps in close touch with the county’s agricultural sector. Federal funds may soon become available to local farmers, many of whom she said have been too busy to pinpoint what exactly they need to ramp up production.
Deana Tice, 57, of En-Tice-Ment Farm-Raised Meats in Harwood, recently stopped selling at the county’s premier farmers’ market in part because business has been booming directly from the farm. But she said the demand at the market in February and March “was the highest in the eight years we’ve participated."
"We are nowhere near fully stocked. We sell beef, pork, chicken and lamb. And we only have pork,” Tice said. “Our supply would have normally lasted through the summer, but we sold out in three months rather than six months.”
Tice, Shlagel and some others in the meat industry point to butcher shops as a jam in the system. They said farmers that still have market-ready animals can be held up at times by a lag in processing the meat. And that could be because there are just a few facilities in Maryland certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that carry out this crucial cog in the supply chain. They are, some farmers said, overwhelmed.
Among them is the Sudlersville Meat Locker on the Eastern Shore. Owner Dwayne Nickerson, 53, said he has a small operation with 26 employees. Soon after the coronavirus hit the news and social media, customers lined up by the hundreds outside his butcher shop, which processes beef, pork, goat and lamb. The deluge of demand prompted him to switch to online orders. Still, he said his staff is bogged down.
“People have just been hoarding meat. It’s unreal...” Nickerson said. "It’s gotta stop sooner or later, my people are getting tired. It’s been a long month.”
Not all agricultural business is booming right now, Welch said. Events at wineries and breweries have been canceled along with other social gatherings, as ordered by Gov.Larry Hogan to curb the spread of the virus. That applies to picking your own food, like strawberry patches, too, Welch said.
But a handful of farmers said they hoped the public would take note of their tireless efforts during a time of great duress and that the surge in demand would be lasting.
If the community continued to buy, the local industry could boom, they said.
