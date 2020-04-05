Marine factory making 500,000 face shields for Maryland healthcare workers in coronavirus pandemic

Doug Kinney is used to making drastic changes to help companies survive. He’s hoping his latest business plan saves people’s lives too.
The Annapolis man and his partner, Joe Callanan of Severa Park, have converted the marine parts factory they co-own in St. Mary’s County to produce face shields for medical workers treating coronavirus patients — 500,000 for starters.
For 35 years, Kinney said he has been buying financially distressed manufacturing companies. Sailing Specialties Inc., an 8,000-square-foot thermoforming plant in Hollywood, was one of those purchases in 2017. The factory makes boat parts as well as medical, military and construction goods.
After talking to the doctors in his family and watching the economy plummet, Kinney knew he had to make a change — not just for his company but for the community.
So a few weeks ago, Kinney and Callanan retooled the factory to produce face shields.
“I kind of saw what was coming down the pipe and thought we needed to do something to help humanity,” Kinney said. “Every minute of every day since has been an adventure.”
The factory started production Wednesday and is working to get 500,000 face shields delivered to the Maryland Department of General Services over the next month. The company is also taking orders at ssifaceshield.com.
“We’re focused on taking care of, however we can, the doctors and nurses of Maryland first,” Kinney said. “Not that we don’t want to save the world, but we can only make so many of them.”
Instead of having to lay off workers as many companies are, the partners want to hire 15 more employees to help with a surge of production over the next 60 days.
The plant takes 4-by-8-foot plastic sheets and uses thermoforming machines to heat them up.
“To some degree, it’s almost like a great big toaster. Instead of the toast, it’s plastic," Kinney said.
The plastic is then compressed and a vacuum sucks the plastic sheet into the shape needed to make shields.
Finding good plastic was a big hurdle, Kinney said. Most face shields are made in China, but when coronavirus shut down production there, the United States couldn’t get them, Kinney said.
“This gargantuan supply chain that everyone in this country has been depending on evaporated in about a week,” Kinney said.
“We, fortunately, were able to go right to the manufacturer (in Connecticut) and it was quite expensive but we’ve locked in a huge amount of material anticipating the need production-wise.”
Callanan suspects the demand for face shields will last through the rest of the year.
“Just because we’ve reached past the peak doesn’t mean this is going to go away,” Callanan said. “We’re prepared for it. If we can continue to serve that need, we’re ready to do that.”
He’s proud of what his company is doing with domestically sourced material.
“There are people in this country who have exceptional ingenuity and skill in our manufacturing sector who can do create amazing things when given a challenge,” Callanan said.