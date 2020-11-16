Pocomoke company brings donation of 200,000 face shields to Annapolis

A Pocomoke-based armor company that started making reusable face shields to battle the coronavirus has donated 200,000 to the Maryland State Department of Education.
Hardwire, LLC CEO George Tunis met Gov. Larry Hogan at Annapolis High School Monday afternoon to make the donation. The governor said it would further fortify the state’s supply of personal protective equipment.
“After spending months ramping up our stockpile of PPE, Maryland now has a 90-day emergency supply of the most critical resources and has distributed more than 78 million units of PPE,” Hogan said in a statement. “This donation of face shields from Hardwire will help Maryland further boost our critical stockpile and prepare our state to face this surge of COVID-19.”
The face shields will be distributed to teachers and staff throughout Maryland, Hogan said in a press release. Details on how the shields will be distributed weren’t available Monday.
Tunis said his product stands apart from other face shields because it can be disinfected with medical solvents like alcohol, allowing more than one use. The difference is the type of foam used in the face shield.
Foam is made from many small bubbles or cells. A kitchen sponge is made with “open cells,” Tunis said, so that the bubbles can absorb.
The foam on the shields Hardwire makes has “closed cells,” Tunis said, so the many bubbles in the material don’t absorb.
Open-cell foam can’t be cleaned sufficiently but closed-cell foam can. Water can go on it, but not in it.
“Material science made the biggest difference of all,” he said.
He said he wanted to use the more expensive closed-cell foam option because it lasts longer and can be cleaned, and therefore reused. He has seen medical waste on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore and said the more expensive, reusable closed foam option is worth it to reduce trash.
Hardwire, LLC has made about 5 million face shields this year, Tunis said. Last month, the company donated 2 million to the New York City Department of Education.
Tunis said they have recently wound down face shield production, returning to their primary role of producing bulletproof armor and shielding. But they have redesigned the shields and could ramp up production again if needed, he said. Their previous capacity was 200,000 shields a day.