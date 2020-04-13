At least 3 Anne Arundel residents were charged for exposing others to coronavirus. What does that entail?

A Shady Side woman crashed into a telephone pole in Friendship early in the morning March 21. She had been sent home to quarantine earlier from Calvert Memorial Hospital after being treated for what medical staff suspected was the new coronavirus, authorities say.
Anne Arundel County police and Emergency Medical Services descended upon the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sansbury Road and Wilson Road. A utility pole had fallen across the street and authorities had summoned BGE to handle the hazard, according to court records.
As described by court documents, the roadside encounter ended with a BGE employee quarantined for two weeks, the utility company spending thousands to deep clean the worker’s truck, officers and medics worried about their safety and criminal charges filed against the woman for her potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the respiratory virus.
Suzanne Casassa Parker, 54, has been charged with one count of exposure by an infected individual, online court records show. She does not have an attorney listed online.
Parker was charged with a criminal summons, meaning she was not placed under arrest, like the at least two more Anne Arundel County residents who’ve been charged with spreading the coronavirus since the pandemic took hold of American life.
The underlying facts of each of the three cases appear to differ, so how are these uncommon charges going to play out in court?
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, whose office has been advising local law enforcement on when to apply for such a charge, who to interview and what information to collect, outlined for The Capital what her prosecutors must prove in court to convict someone of the misdemeanor, which is punishable by either a fine of up $500, a maximum of one year in prison, or both.
First, it must be proven that the person charged has the disease, Leitess said. That can be proved by the person’s admission or through medical records. Leitess said she believes the first prong is pretty easy to prove.
Veteran defense attorney Peter O’Neill, whose firm is in Glen Burnie, said despite representing more than 20,000 people over 35 years, he’s never handled or been in the courtroom for a case involving this charge.
O’Neill believes it’s more nuanced. It must not only be proven that the person had the disease, he said, but that they knew they had it. They’d either have had to be specifically notified to their infection or have a "reasonable belief that you’re suffering from this.”
It appears that fire department medics reviewed Parker’s discharge paperwork to confirm that the hospital suspected she had coronavirus, though nowhere in the charging document against her does it explicitly say she had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The cases against an Odenton man and Severn woman who face the same charges appear to differ. Both the 32-year-old William David Edings, who’s alleged to have spit on his roommate and at police officers, and 49-year-old Jackie Lynn Bartel, who allegedly grabbed a woman’s arm during a dispute, claimed to have coronavirus, according to court records.
Police did not disclose in charging documents whether any paperwork supported Edings’ or Bartel’s claims. Neither has an attorney listed in online court records.
The second prong to prove in court is not so straightforward, Leitess said. Her prosecutors must establish that the infected person was in a public place without taking proper precautions against exposing others or that they transferred something that had been exposed to another person. And, Leitess said, the actions of the person charged must be “willful," meaning not by accident.
“On an everyday basis, it’d be a pretty hard standard for the state to prove,” said O’Neill.
The law may lack protections for first responders because it’s focused on public areas, O’Neill said. But police and fire department personnel often go onto private properties during emergencies.
When officers and medics arrived at the scene of the crash in Friendship around 12:30 a.m. involving a Person Under Investigation (“PUI”) — a new term used by dispatchers to alert responders a person may have coronavirus and that they should put on personal protective gear — and Parker disobeyed repeatedly their requests that she keep six feet away, police alleged in charging documents.
Police wrote that a BGE worker had been the first to get to the crash and that he told officers he noticed the passenger door open as he was working in his truck. He told police Parker climbed in, without gloves or a mask, grabbed his lunch box and touched other items in the cab. He apparently got out of the truck, somehow knowing of her alleged condition, to distance himself.
“She used her bare hands to wipe fluids from her face when I was talking to her,” a police officer wrote.
The worker was sent home on quarantine for 14 days and BGE took the truck out of service until they spent almost $3,000 “for a professional hazmat deep clean,” according to court records. The company pegged its losses from the incident at $8,800 after the sanitizing and lost wages.
Parker declined to be taken to the hospital, despite their medics advice that she accept transport, fire officials said. A fire unit returned to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and helped county police take Parker to her residence.
Police chose to charge Parker on a criminal summons, which does not require someone to be taken into custody. Officers have discretion as to how they want to pursue charges against someone they believe committed a crime, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel police spokeswoman. It depends "on the egregiousness of the crime, obviously we’re not going to give someone a criminal citation for a murder.”
Just because an “exposure by an infected individual” charge falls through because, say the person does not in fact have the disease, the cases can go forward. There can be multiple charges for one act, Leitess said, speaking generally. “If someone spits on somebody, it’s the assault plus the infectious disease.”
Both Edings and Bartel face assault charges, among other offenses. Parker, meanwhile, was was charged with with failing to obey a lawful order, reckless endangerment and tampering with electric company equipment.
“We’re in unprecedented times with the pandemic," O’Neill said, "so maybe we’ll see this particular statute employed more frequently.”