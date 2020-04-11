Annapolis, Anne Arundel get hundreds of calls about coronavirus order violations, but no arrests yet

As Annapolis and Anne Arundel County police respond to more and more calls for potential violations of Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency coronavirus order, both say they haven’t had to make an arrest on those grounds.
Over roughly the past three weeks, county and city police have responded to at least 374 reports of potential violations of the restrictions instituted by Hogan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. His restrictions have included closing non-essential business, outlawing gatherings of 10 or more people and ordering Marylanders to stay home, except for essential endeavors.
The departments found there was no violation in 73% of those calls. Annapolis police have issued 22 warnings from 77 calls, while Anne Arundel County police have issued 78 warnings from 297 calls.
Those who violated the orders complied after being warned in every county case, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a county police spokeswoman. "Whether they agree with the governor’s orders or not, they understand why he issued them and that’s why we’ve been getting so much compliance.”
Davis said many of the calls have been for perceived large groups.
“People are calling in on groups of people riding bikes or walking in the parks," Davis said." Most of the times there’s no violation. But keep calling, we’ll check it every time.”
County officers have noticed violations three times on their own accord and issued warnings that garnered compliance in each case, Davis said. Many of the calls have been for large groups, she said.
Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said he sent out a memo to his department about the governor’s order. He reiterated that the order is enforceable by law — is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a sentence of no more than one year in prison or both — but encouraged his officers to be empathetic.
“Most of us haven’t lived through a pandemic," Jackson said. “People who are anxious about the times we’re living in need an escape, so I told my officers to approach them judiciously and with respect. I think it’s gone very well.”
While county officers have not charged someone while responding to a call about a potential executive order violation, they have charged people with failing to comply with an executive order in addition to other offenses, Davis said. The police department cannot yet track how many times executive order violation charges have been issued as secondary charges.
“If you’re going to disobey the order to commit a crime, then you need to get charged with disobeying the order as well," Davis said.
A Davidsonville man was charged with violating Hogan’s order on Monday after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Solomon’s Island and Poplar Point roads, court records show. Police confiscated drugs and charged one of the vehicle’s occupants with drug and drug paraphernalia possession in addition to violating Hogan’s stay-at-home mandate.
Hogan’s order allows for people to leave for work at businesses deemed essential, to obtain food or medications, or to go out for exercise, among other exceptions.
Both of the vehicle’s occupants said they’d been at a friend’s house to pick up a phone charger, according to charging documents. None of them, an officer wrote, “advised of any essential purpose for (the vehicle occupants) presence at the residence or travel there.”
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said her prosecutors have been issuing guidance to city, county and state police about what rises to the level of an executive order violation charge.
Sometimes police consult prosecutors on what to charge, other times they don’t. She said their goals are the same.
“Police and (prosecutors) do not want people to be charged unless it can not be avoided, meaning the person refuses to disperse or close the business," Leitess said.
For the stay-at-home order, Leitess said the threshold her office encourages police to use is whether the person in violation knowingly violated the order. "You can’t say ‘you’re out there, you’re violating.’”
“We just want people to exercise caution and not expose people and keep the public safe," Leitess said.