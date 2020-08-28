Eviction hearings begin again Monday; Anne Arundel adds 58 coronavirus cases, 13 more Marylanders die from COVID-19

Maryland District Courts will begin hearing failure-to-pay-rent cases, the first legal step in the eviction process, starting Monday.
Monday marks the first time since courts closed in March during the coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of emergency hearings, that judges will rule on complaints brought by landlords against tenants who have not paid rent.
Anne Arundel District Court will hear 40 cases per day to work through complaints first filed before the pandemic in March. A federal moratorium halting eviction proceedings expired at the end of July. It was ordered as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Courts will stagger cases and anyone entering the courthouse will have to submit to a temperature check, a health screening and wear a face mask.
Evictions proceedings resume as Anne Arundel County added 58 new coronavirus cases and one death Friday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 601 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency order bars eviction when the tenant proves they lost substantial income due to the pandemic. Those who couldn’t pay rent because of a substantial income loss must demonstrate that hardship in court. The judge will then determine whether to dismiss the case.
Tenants may prove their income loss by showing lost or reduced employment due to COVID-19, closure of employer, or needing to care for a school-aged child. Diagnosis of COVID-19 or under investigation for the virus also qualify as loss of income.
Anne Arundel County boosted its Eviction Protection Program in July by adding another $1.5 million to the $4.5 million. The program is funded by CARES Act money and provides renters below a certain income level with direct rent and utility assistance and legal counseling.
This program has helped 496 people with another 118 clients working through the process, according to data provided by the county. The county turned away 650 for not qualifying due to a variety of reasons including lacking income eligibility, not being county residents and not losing a job due to COVID-19.
The Eviction Protection Program is open to anyone who makes less than 60% of the area median income, as long as they can demonstrate the coronavirus pandemic affected them. Eligible residents can apply online or by calling 410-222-7600.
The county launched a humanitarian fund the same month to support low-income county residents who don’t qualify for financial assistance like unemployment benefits. Residents who have been directly impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19 can receive a $500 debit card and pick it up at various locations across the county, including public libraries.
The federal $2 million CARES Act program aims to reach 4,000 applicants. So far, 850 people have applied for the grant. Members of the same household can each get a card if qualified.
The program, called the Excluded Worker Humanitarian Relief Fund, started accepting grant applications in early July. Anne Arundel Workforce Development distributed the first 66 debit cards in mid-August and an additional 33 cards on Friday.
AAWDC is working on quickening the application approval process and planning weekly distribution times through December. The grant application is available online at aawdc.org. Residents without internet access can apply by phone at 410-424-3240.
Coronavirus cases
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county now has 8,190 confirmed cases and 223 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 106,664 confirmed cases and 3,593 deaths.
At least 1,868,927 tests have been conducted across Maryland, an increase of more than 15,000 in the last 24 hours. The statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases remains at 3.3%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.19%, meeting the 5% threshold recommended by the CDC.
Statewide, 412 people are currently hospitalized with 106 patients in the ICU and 306 patients in acute care.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Friday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
