$3 million to be given for Anne Arundel eviction prevention, some County Council members push for a rent freeze

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman promised another $3 million to his eviction prevention program after more than 600 residents called in for services in the first two weeks.
Pittman said he would be transferring the $2 million from the county’s $101 million federal relief fund during a live-streamed discussion with housing advocates Tuesday night. The additional $1 million will come from a federal Community Block Grant, he said.
“The demand is huge, as you can imagine,” Pittman said. “From where I’m sitting, there’s nothing really more important — this and feeding people.”
The eviction prevention measures — for which previously $1 million was allocated — include rent and utility assistance, as well as housing counseling to residents impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pittman said he expects a significant portion of the federal relief funds to be used for this program and other efforts to support people who are housing insecure.
“While Maryland courts have suspended evictions and foreclosures for the time being during this crisis, many renters will still owe rent at the end of the day and many landlords will still owe mortgage payments,” Pittman said. “This program will help people stay on track so that when the moratorium is lifted, they do not have a bigger problem with months of arrears and late fees.”
The program provides assistance to residents who are making up to 80% of the local median income — about $75,000 for a family of four — and free financial counseling. Any Anne Arundel resident qualifies for the services, regardless of their immigration status, who are able to document the tangible loss of income due to the pandemic.
Executive Director of Anne Arundel Community Development Services Kathleen Koch said this bar may be lowered to include only families making less than 60% of the median income — about $60,000 annually — but it’s not official yet. Overall, she said the goal of the program is to make sure no family gets too far behind.
“Can we solve all their problems? Maybe not, because the demand is so great,” Koch said. But helping residents talk to landlords and establish payment plans before the statewide eviction moratorium is lifted will help.
Pittman’s announcement comes alongside an effort of three Democratic members of the Anne Arundel County Council to institute a countywide rent freeze during the catastrophic health emergency, as they called it in the bill.
This emergency ordinance would prevent a rent increase of more than 3% by any landlord, and the effective freeze would remain in place until 121 days after Gov. Larry Hogan terminates the executive order, said Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, the bill’s primary sponsor.
It’s set to be heard at the virtual council meeting on Tuesday, May 26, Pruski said. Because it is an emergency ordinance, the council could vote on it the same night as the hearing, but it does not expire until August 14.
Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis, who was an advocate of local affordable housing in her first session in Annapolis, said a rent freeze was among her three priorities to protect residents amid the pandemic.
Legislation of this kind has already been passed in Montgomery and Howard Counties and Baltimore City, she said, and it is helpful for planning relief efforts on a state policy level.
“If we know where the rents are, we can kind of plan for what it’s going to take to make sure people have the resources they need from an assistance perspective,” Henson said. “When we have a piece of stabilization policy in place, it gives us the ability to really be able to help effectively.”
She also highlighted the importance of utility assistance, which the county is already providing through the Eviction Protection Program. And the need for authorities to publish data on eviction filings and executions, and foreclosure filings and executions which she said will help track housing insecurity and displacement.
Pittman said he thinks the county can deliver, though there is work to be done before the data can be made available.