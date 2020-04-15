Anne Arundel announces temporary eviction prevention program using slot machine funds

Anne Arundel County has established a program to help households earning less than 80% the area median income keep up with rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Wednesday, and will fund it with proceeds from slot machines at Live! Casino.
The program will be implemented by the Arundel Community Development Services and partners like the Community Action Agency. The eviction prevention program opens April 20, and financial counseling is always offered at Arundel Community Development Services, which can be reached at 410-222-7600, then hit zero.
Arundel Community Development Services Policy and Development Coordinator Erin Karpewicz said while there is a stay on evictions right now, those missed payments will add up. Unemployment claims in the county are rising — they know the need will be great. Many people in the county spend more than 50% of their income on housing, she said.
“The economic ramifications of COVID are going to be substantial and could push many renters — retail workers, restaurant industry workers, etc., into homelessness,” she said.
Eligible households must be earning 80% or less of the area median income when adjusted for household size. That threshold is $75,500 for a family of four. The income limits ACDS will use are published by the Department of Housing and Community Development, and Anne Arundel County is part of the Baltimore PSMA.
People will need a letter that their rent is behind, that coronavirus has disrupted their source of income, and documentation of the household’s income.
The Eviction Prevention Program was created by the county with the Local Development Council, a state-mandated group that advises leaders on how video lottery terminal facilities are affecting the surrounding community, what the needs of that community are and how to spend proceeds from slot machines.
Anne Arundel receives 4.51% of revenues from video lottery terminals at Live!, according to the county’s website. Casinos were closed March 16. In calendar year 2020 leading up to that closure, Live! brought in $91.5 million from video lottery terminals, according to the State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.
“Much of the County’s workforce, including retail workers and hospitality staff from around Arundel Mills Mall and Live! Casino and Hotel — the LDC’s target area — are now out of work,” the council’s Chair Karen McJunkin said in a statement. “We wanted to deploy funds swiftly and efficiently to help these folks avoid being evicted down the road.”
Arundel Community Development Services can also help people who are trying to avoid foreclosure on a home they own. Managers working remotely will call the mortgage servicer with you and help you work out a plan.
“A lot of people don’t even know where to start. Our counselors will call with you and hold your hand,” Karpewicz said. “Not literally, we’re at a safe distance.”