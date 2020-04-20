The value of a letter grade and access played into Anne Arundel school board’s decision to change grading system

In deciding to change grading structure, the Anne Arundel school board circled the topic of equity for students who worked hard for letter grades versus those that can’t access internet while the coronavirus pandemic sends learning online.
And while they voted at a board meeting Wednesday on what those in favor say is a compromise to benefit all students — allowing students to choose between a traditional letter grade or a pass/fail — the county NAACP is against the decision stating it’s inequitable due to access.
Some board members argued it isn’t a choice for the students who don’t have the resources to succeed in an online learning environment. The school system’s superintendent agreed, adding the software likely can’t be coded to allow for the option this school year.
“With students learning from home, there are a great many disparities that surface and could impact their learning,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.
The debate that played out over a video conference into the early morning hours focused on students who may not have devices or Wi-Fi at home, who rely on second semester grades for improved GPA or college applications, and students who may already be behind.
After Arlotto made the decision to change the system to pass/fail in the final semester, Board Vice President Melissa Ellis rejected it, offering students who fall in any one of those categories to choose what’s best for them.
“Equity should not bring someone down or take something away but address the factors that address the inequity — in other words to lift up others and not bring them down,” Ellis said to The Capital on Thursday.
“I don’t believe in taking away opportunities from students under any circumstance.”
Principle of equity
The pass/fail option would mean students who receive a traditional letter grade of D or higher would be marked as satisfactory, or S. Those who receive less than that would fail or receive an unsatisfactory mark, U.
Ellis asked about the GPA implications of the temporary change.
In support of Ellis’ motion, school board member Dana Schallheim said over email that though the decision was a controversial one, she stood behind her vote.
"We were told last night that a pure S/U system does adversely affect some students. This is not acceptable to me when we are talking about opportunities post high school including college admissions, scholarships, etc," she said.
“While I heard and respect my colleague’s differing opinions, I do not believe that offering a choice is inequitable.”
The local county chapter for NAACP offered support to Arlotto’s plan and echoed a similar rhetoric centered on what lack of access could mean for students, said President Jacqueline Allsup.
Though she recognized the concerns expressed by board members in support of an option, Allsup said the discussion she saw from the evening board meeting had an underlying message.
“Beneath the entire discussion and what everyone shared was an unspoken assumption that a high letter grade would be more beneficial for a student than a simple ‘S,'” Allsup said in an email.
“I believe that the principle of equity dictates that it is unjust for some to benefit more than others because some have access and privileges that others don’t," she said.
Guidelines by the Maryland Association for Boards of Education when it comes to creating or changing school policies recommend board members review underrepresented groups of students and unintended consequences, according to Maisha Gillins, executive director of equity and accelerated student achievement who is a part of a county task force focused on eliminating the opportunity gap.
“When I think of underrepresented groups I am thinking of students, according to our data, who are always lagging behind,” Gillins said, citing groups like African American students, students who receive free and reduced meals and students who are English Language Learners.
Arlotto said 10% of students were still not engaged on Google Classroom.
Even though some students may struggle with access, their work ethic could still be the same, Schallheim argued.
“Offering a choice accounts for the accessibility issues by not penalizing students, while also allowing students who were having a good third marking period before the closure to be rewarded for the grade they earned,” she said.
‘Something has to give’
Arlotto’s proposed solution drew anxiety from students and made mental health a concern, Ellis said, citing an email from a parent who said her child was crying after hearing about Arlotto’s presentation of the pass or fail grading system.
School board member Julie Hummer, who voted against Ellis’ proposal, said some of her concerns were centered on the diverted focus teachers and school counselors must undergo to offer students the choice between pass/fail and a letter grade.
“Our teachers need to be focused on reaching out and trying to maintain relationships with our kids. Counselors need to reach out especially to our more disadvantaged kids in making sure they are connected. With this vote — we have now shifted that focus,” Hummer said.
Currently, the school system has 23,628 high school students, 5,920 middle schoolers taking a high school credit World Language course and 2,361 students currently taking a high school credit math course, according to school system spokesman Bob Mosier.
Gillins worries about having to change the focus of her team, which distributed Chromebooks and has helped meet family and students’ needs, during the online learning transition.
“That worries me because you have to redirect people’s work. When you have to redirect work something has to give and at what cost,” she asked.
A changing educational environment
Along with impact on GPAs, Ellis said districts that are still using traditional grades could create a more competitive space for students applying for college or scholarships.
In Howard County, all public school students will receive a pass or incomplete for the fourth quarter dependent upon whether they finish 50% of all online assignments. Those that get incompletes will also be able to complete coursework until mid-September to turn their grade into passing. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are similarly issuing pass or incomplete for fourth quarter grades.
Comparing to different districts could be difficult, said Gillins, because not all school districts may have incorporated a decision with an “equity lens."
After the board voted 5-4 to change the grading to choice by student, Arlotto said the current system could not support the vote and said it would take months before it could be completed.
Terry Gilleland told The Capital that this change will push the school system in a better direction as it could offer students a similar grading system that other institutions, such as Anne Arundel Community College, have implemented.
“I’m confident in the school system’s ability to work with the vendor to make system adjustments and from an ed tech perspective, this is not complicated. It’s our turn to step up for all of our students and reward their efforts and giving them an option does that,” he said in an email.
The board tasked Arlotto’s team to contact the vendor and present possibilities. As of Friday, school officials have reached out to PowerSchool to develop ideas, figure out the length of time and the costs associated with the changes, Mosier said.
He expects school officials will be able to report back to the board at the next evening meeting on May 6.
Despite the debate, board President Michelle Corkadel said she is reassuring the school community the decision is still ongoing and will incorporate input from the public.