Anne Arundel announces $550,000 in CARES Act funds to help residents at risk of losing utilities

Anne Arundel residents who could be facing utility shut-offs as early as Nov. 15 could receive relief through a new program funded by local CARES Act money, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday.
The $550,000 program is designed to work with BGE’s flexible payment program and other options available from utility companies. It’s specifically targeted toward residents who do not qualify for the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, who would otherwise be facing lost utilities when the state moratorium on utility cut-offs expires in mid-November.
Bills that qualify for assistance must have been incurred after March 1 and come from BGE or other heating, oil and fuel vendors, according to a county news release. Residents can apply by calling 833-888-0401 at any hour of the day or night.
“As colder weather begins and utility bills come due, we can’t allow the impacts of this pandemic to put people at risk of utility shut-off,” Pittman said. “I encourage anyone who is behind on energy bills to apply for this funding or else reach out to your energy provider to negotiate an affordable payment plan.”
The program will be run by Anne Arundel’s Community Action Agency, Pittman said.
Residents are also able to seek deferral on their utility payments with BGE through a partnership between the company and the county. The program allows customers to pay the balance off over time in installments with no required down payment.
BGE’s External Affairs Manager David Wright said it is not their intention to disconnect any customers, but he urged residents to reach out to set up a plan or get assistance before they are in crisis.
