Empty streets of Annapolis are an eerie reminder of our troubles

In Nighthawks, the 1942 painting by Edward Hopper, four people are in a downtown diner late at night.
One of the most famous paintings of the 20th century, it is an image of loneliness in the city.
The oil on canvas work is known for its moody lighting and the darkened streets, and while Hopper said the feeling of being alone in the city wasn’t his intended message he admitted that might have been an unconscious factor in the painting.
Paul Gillespie, the veteran photojournalist at Capital Gazette, found some of those same impressions on a recent photo tour of downtown Annapolis.
Unlike Hopper, that was his assignment.
Gillespie was sent to capture the normally vibrant section of Annapolis centered around Main Street as it appears now, emptied out under restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I walked around downtown Annapolis between 6-9 p.m., normally a busy time, documenting the empty streets. There were some folks out, but it was more like 3 a.m.,” he wrote Thursday morning after a tour.
Others have noticed the quiet too.
Patti Norris, a spokeswoman for Annapolis police, said calls for service in the downtown patrol area are down about 40%.
Annapolis usually rakes in a couple hundred thousand dollars a month in hotel tax revenues. Now two downtown hotels are closed. The total for April so far?
$72.
It’s not funny. But, it is strangely beautiful.
No one on Main Street. West Street is empty.
The lights are still on in some cafes. A lone person is doing his wash in the laundry on Maryland Avenue.
Think of the irony.
For all those times you’ve complained about a hard time finding parking, there are plenty of spaces right where you want them.
There’s just no reason to go. You’re not supposed to, for everyone’s safety.
For all those times it’s been difficult to live close to bars and restaurants that stay open till 2 a.m., it’s pretty quiet now.
Yet the silence means thousands are out of work.
We’re all just waiting for the virus to pass, and the people to come back.
Everyone is waiting for the streets of Annapolis to fill once more with life.