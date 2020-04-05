Domestic violence calls up 25% as coronavirus pandemic keeps residents at home, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County police responded to 202 more domestic violence calls in March 2020 than they did in March 2019 — an increase of about 25%. Officers believe the leap in reports is related to the coronavirus pandemic keeping residents in their homes.
In the first two months of the year, police responded to an average of 187 domestic violence calls per week. In March, the weekly average was 224. The highest week to date was March 15 through March 21, when police reported 238 calls related to domestic violence.
The domestic violence calls increased as the coronavirus pandemic exploded across the state. As more cases were confirmed, local, state and federal officials took increasingly restrictive steps to prevent the further spread of the virus that has already killed 42 Marylanders. Ultimately, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order Monday, leaving only a shortlist of reasons a person can leave their home without violating state law.
“I think it’s pretty safe to say that not everybody in this county has a safe and happy home to quarantine to,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for the police department. “It’s definitely a very scary time for a lot of people just with the sickness, but if you are quarantined with an abuser, it just makes it absolutely unfair.”
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, and emotional abuse.”
Across the country, at least one in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Services for victims of crime are essential services, especially during a time where many are facing additional financial, physical, and emotional stress,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “We want people to know that programs and services for victims of crime are still available, and social distancing does not mean they should isolate themselves from those who can help them get to safety and away from their abusers.”
Though the Anne Arundel County Police Department has shifted to online reporting for many types of crimes, anything that is an immediate safety risk or matter of life or death does not fall into that category.
Davis said she hopes people who feel unsafe will reach out for help — “911 is a completely appropriate number to call.”
Calls to a local domestic violence hotline noticeably declined when the coronavirus-related closures began to sweep across the county, said Molly Knipe, CEO of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. Some callers to the hotline said they thought service providers would be closed, Knipe wrote in a statement to The Capital.
In an effort to inform the community that resources were still available despite many business and office closures, Knipe said the YWCA partnered with the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to produce a public service announcement with the message: “You are not alone.”
Some victims have reported that abusers told them they couldn’t leave home for fear of contracting the virus — a tactic to keep them in an abusive situation, Knipe said, noting that she had heard other reports of relationship manipulation related to coronavirus.
Since airing the public service announcement on radio and television Monday, Knipe said the YWCA has seen a 30% increase in calls to the hotline.
When someone calls the YWCA hotline, they will be connected with an advocated who can help with their social, emotional, residential and resource needs, according to the website. In addition to providing shelter at the Arden House for victims of domestic violence, Knipe said the YWCA is working to establish partnerships with local hotels to provide emergency housing for those in crisis.
In an email to The Capital, Fueston said the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services is working directly with local victim service providers to ensure they have the resources they need to meet the community’s needs.
“(We) want them to know that they do not need to stay in an abusive situation out of fear,” Fueston said. “They do have somewhere else to turn.”
Knipe said the YWCA is accepting donations both to support operational costs, and for safe hose residents directly. Gift cards for Safeway, Target, Amazon, Uber or gas stations can be mailed to the main YWCA office at 1517 Ritchie Highway, Suite 201 Arnold, MD 21012.
“We want those at imminent risk to know they can reach out, and their call will be answered,” Knipe said.
Resources
- YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Domestic Violence Hotline: 410-222-6800
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
- Rape and Incest National Network (RAINN) National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
Child abuse calls
Police also saw a slight increase in child abuse calls in March, Davis said. The department responded to 17 calls in 2019, and responded to 21 calls in 2020.
Though the number went up slightly, officials expressed concern that since schools are closed, cases of child abuse or neglect that would otherwise be flagged by a teacher, guidance counselor or school resource officer might go unreported.
“If a single parent is the abuser, you know, who does the child turn to if they don’t have their teacher or their coach or their SRO in the school,” Davis said. “It’s definitely a concern.”