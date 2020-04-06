District courts in Prince George’s closed to staff Monday after employee tests positive for coronavirus

District courts in Upper Marlboro and Hyattsville are closed to staff Monday, as officials seal and sanitize the work space after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Courts in Maryland are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, and will remain so through at least May 1. But essential staff members have still gone in to maintain the state’s justice system.
In a media release Monday, the Maryland Judiciary said District Court in Upper Marlboro and Hyattsville would be closed because an employee who worked at those locations tested positive for the virus. The employee did not have contact with members of the general public, the judiciary said in the release.
The District Court building in Upper Marlboro is connected to Prince George’s County Circuit Court, but the circuit court will not be affected by the closure, courts spokesperson Nadine Maeser said. The employee worked in the Bourne Wing, Maeser said.
In the media release, the judiciary said they would seal off and clean parts of the courthouse, and then reopen those areas to essential staff. The latest updates on court operations can be found at www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusupdate.
The court commissioner’s office in Hyattsville is open and commissioners are still accepting petitions for protective orders, peace orders, emergency evaluation, extreme risk protective orders and applications for statements of charges, according to the judiciary.