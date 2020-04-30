Maryland considers plan to address disparity in black and Hispanic community through churches, health centers

The state of Maryland is considering a plan to leverage churches and community health centers to provide COVID-19 information, testing and treatment to black and Hispanic communities through trusted sources as it continues to see those residents disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
University of Maryland Center for Health Equity Director Stephen Thomas was building a health education network through barbershops and salons before the virus hit — now his focus has shifted to a plan to build a network using churches and health centers to provide culturally competent information for the black community and the Hispanic community.
Thomas is part of the COVID-19 Consortium, a group which sent a proposal to address health disparities to Chairman of the National Governor’s Association Gov. Larry Hogan this month.
The state is considering the plan as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to almost 1,000 Wednesday and the number of confirmed cases was 20,849, according to the state health department. Prince George’s County made up the majority of confirmed cases in the state with 5,738.
The plan would use 150,000 churches that are part of the National Black Churches Initiative and 10,000 facilities that are part of the National Association of Community Health Centers to get key COVID-19 messages to black and Hispanic communities across the nation. After the virus, the network could continue and address disparities in conditions like cancer and diabetes, factors which make having the coronavirus more dangerous and deadly.
Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips said the state is aware of the proposal, that it is being closely reviewed, and that it is proposing something that is needed — community messaging about the pandemic.
“Maryland is not healthy unless everyone is healthy,” she said.
The initiative is being spearheaded by Westat, a Montgomery County-based research company, whose President Scott Royal wrote a memo to Hogan accompanying the proposal.
“There is a well-established body of scientific literature documenting how fear and mistrust of the health care system in general and biomedical research in particular, make African Americans and Hispanics even more vulnerable to being ignored as priority populations in need of culturally tailored interventions,” Royal wrote.
Royal said that since February 2020, the National Black Churches Initiative has distributed more than 20 million CDC coronavirus infographics nationwide. The group is ready to build on those existing connections and expand, and told Hogan that if asked they could provide a detailed timeline and budget within seven days of getting feedback from the administration. The National Medical Association and the National Hispanic Medical Association are also part of the consortium.
Congressman Anthony Brown said he isn’t familiar with the proposal, but when implementing the Affordable Care Act in the state during his time as Lieutenant Governor he learned that a community-based approach was the way to go.
“Government is a good way to convene resources and people, but it’s not as good with connecting with people as your faith based, community-based organizations are,” Brown said.
His priority right now is making sure Prince George’s County gets enough testing, and he says he is talking with state and federal officials about the state’s testing capacity right now.
“We need to saturate communities of color with testing so we can get our arms around the scope of the challenge,” Brown said.
One issue the county and state were working on ahead of COVID-19, and which will be all the more important during and after the crisis, is increasing the availability of primary care in Prince George’s, Phillips said. Some progress has been made with the University of Maryland expanding services in the region, she said, but more is needed.
On March 30 Prince George’s County officials opened a testing and screening site at FedEx Field in Landover specifically to serve people in the community who don’t have a primary care doctor. The state, University of Maryland Medical System and National Guard are partners in that effort, which was a first-of-its-kind in the state, Phillips said, and will serve as a model for other large communities with relatively little access to primary care.
Brown said when he was Lieutenant Governor, the state launched a Health Enterprise Zone pilot program in five zones including in Prince George’s, which encouraged primary care physicians to enter underserved communities by offering grants, income tax credits and other financial assistance. Between 2013 and 2016 the program reduced hospital stays by 18,000 and saved $93 million in health care costs, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The program wasn’t continued past its pilot, but Thomas thinks it should be brought back and made statewide.
When schools reopen there will be an opportunity to create school health clinics to provide primary care, Phillips said. The paradigm-shifting pandemic also made things like food delivery more commonplace, and Phillip said that is something health officials can learn from to meet people where they are, and lower health disparities in the future.
“I think that some of these models we are looking at now for distributing food we will use in the future to think about how to distribute food more equitably, really, to people who don’t have other types of transportation,” she said.