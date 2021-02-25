Feb. 25: Anne Arundel adds 113 new coronavirus cases, five new deaths

Anne Arundel County has added 110 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. The case rate is now 13.6 positives for every 100,000 people and the positivity rate is 4.69%.
At least 59 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Anne Arundel County.
The newly reported cases bring the total number of infections since March to 35,410 and the total number of deaths to 518. Another 14 people are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 976 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 16 more Marylanders have died. At least 952 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of eight people since Wednesday.
The statewide positivity rate is 3.74%, down slightly from Wednesday.
The state now reports a total of 379,466 infections and 7,623 deaths.
Vaccinations
Maryland has continued to roll out coronavirus vaccines to priority groups.
Across the state, more than 898,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 678,000 have received both doses. The state is currently vaccinating residents in groups 1A, 1B and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, people in congregate care settings and group homes, educators and school staff, people over 65 and people with some high-risk conditions.
In Anne Arundel, 70,915 people have received the first dose and 34,181 have received both doses.
Anne Arundel County is currently only vaccinating people in groups 1A and 1B, so the eligibility window isn’t quite as wide. Anne Arundel residents in group 1C can still get vaccinated at a state mass vaccination clinic or private pharmacy now before the county sites open up their registration to people in group 1C.