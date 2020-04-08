10 released from jail as Anne Arundel courts work to reduce population during coronavirus pandemic

Ten people were released from jail Friday after Anne Arundel County’s ranking Circuit judge decided the court would remotely hear cases in which prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed the person charged with a crime or violating their probation had served enough time.
Judge Laura Ripken, the Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court, said she made a decision to handle these select guilty plea hearings and violation of parole or probation admissions to reduce, where possible, the population of Anne Arundel County Detention Facilities as the threat of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus mounts.
In a written response to questions from The Capital, Ripken said that her decision was driven by the reduced operations at the courthouse, ordered by Maryland’s top judge to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the respiratory virus. "It is also intended to release those that should be, and would have been, but for the closure,” Ripken wrote.
The 10 people released from custody Friday had served anywhere from 26 to 190 days in jail, according to online court records. The defendants pleaded guilty to charges including drug possession, having a handgun in a vehicle, misdemeanor assault and theft, among other offenses. Prosecutors dropped charges against one man.
Defense attorney Peter O’Neill represented one of the people released, an Annapolis man who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. It was the first video plea hearing O’Neill has been involved in over 35 years as a defense lawyer and he said “it went about as well as you could expect,” considering he was not standing next to his client. O’Neill visited the client in jail multiple times the week before to go over any questions.
O’Neill commended Ripken and her colleagues on the bench for “really trying to do their best to get people out of jail who shouldn’t be in jail.” He added that the judge’s “creativity” in resolving cases now will ease what he believes will be a “tsunami” of cases after the pandemic.
The Maryland Judiciary shuttered courts weeks ago except for “mandatory matters,” which in the Circuit Courts include bail review hearings, juvenile detention hearings and domestic violence protection petitions, among other proceedings. The order from Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, did offer some discretion to the administrative judges for each court.
Ripken’s decision comes at a time of ongoing disagreements between Office of the Public Defender and the State’s Attorney’s Office in Anne Arundel County over who should be released from jail during the pandemic, which health officials say poses a particular threat to cramped detention facilities.
“Detention centers are considered congregate settings, and since people living in these settings are in such close proximity, the risk of virus transmission is increased,” said Jennifer Schneider, deputy director of Disease Prevention and Management at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
Ripken said she believes the courts’ efforts to release from custody those who all sides agree should be out “also provides safer working conditions for guards and other staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Department of Detention Facilities on Monday asked for members of the public to donate homemade masks, as their supplies were running low.
There has not been a confirmed case at either the Jennifer Road Detention Center or the Ordinance Road Correctional Center, according to county officials. The county’s Department of Detention facilities has instituted measures to help prevent an outbreak. But cases of the coronavirus are accumulating in state prisons, including the nearby Jessup Correctional Institute.
District Public Defender William Davis said his office wants released its clients who have 30 to 60 days remaining on short-term jail sentences for non-violent misdemeanors, like theft, trespassing or drug possession. “I’m not talking about opening up the gates for Pete’s sake," he said.
Judges hand down sentences and it’s up to them whether a sentence can be modified or not. Still, Davis said, if county prosecutors agreed to someone’s release “we think they could be summarily released” by the judge.
But as State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess has reviewed lists of those serving sentences at the county jails, she said she doesn’t see people who meet the criteria Davis has outlined. Many who are serving sentences for minor offenses are serving time for other crimes at the same time, she said, or they have more pending charges.
“We made an analysis: What are the charges?” Leitess said. “There’s nothing that we look at this and say ‘This person ought to be released’... Is he really a candidate for release if he has three pending charges?”
Prosecutors are reviewing every day whether those being held awaiting trials that were postponed because of the court closures should be released. In March, 24 pretrial detainees were released on various levels of pretrial supervision.
When a defense attorney or public defender files papers asking a judge to reconsider someone’s sentence, Leitess said her office is reviewing those documents on an expedited basis to see whether they agree, disagree or will leave it completely to the discretion of the judge.
“We are sensitive to this. It’s an important issue,” Leitess said. “But there are no cases that stand out as glaring.”