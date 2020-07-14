Fat Boys Crab Shack announces temporary closure for cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

Fat Boys Crab Shack in Gambrills is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, area manager Stephanie Fennell said Tuesday.
The restaurant will remain closed while the rest of the staff is awaiting test results, quarantining and while the restaurant is sanitized.
The employee who tested positive is asymptomatic and in good health, Fennell said. The employee was only tested because they were in contact with another person, outside the restaurant, who tested positive for the virus. The person received positive test results on Monday evening. Fennell declined to provide the last time the employee was working in the restaurant.
The restaurant shared the news Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post, which had 84 comments and 224 shares within two hours. Some commenters questioned whether they should get tested if they had recently visited the restaurant.
Fennell said Fat Boys Crab Shack was unable to advise customers whether to get tested.
Testing is free in Anne Arundel County and available for drive-thru and walk-up test from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health most weekdays.
Many employees from Fat Boys Crab Shack also work at Fat Boys Crab House in Crofton, as the businesses share an owner. Fennell said there was no need for the Crofton location to close because none of the overlapping employees worked at the Crofton restaurant during the period when the employee who tested positive was present at the Gambrills location. Owner Fred Ofiesh could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The crab shack hired Annapolis’ based Bellos Cleaning business to deep clean and sanitize the entire restaurant in a two-day sweep. They began the effort on Tuesday, and will continue Wednesday, Fennell said.
Fat Boys Crab Shack has about 50 employees, Fennell said. On Tuesday, they were all trying to figure out when the soonest they could be tested. Fennell said many would be tested Wednesday.
Due to the increase in coronavirus cases across the United States, the labs that process COVID-19 tests are swamped, said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. The estimated return time for a test in Anne Arundel County is 5-7 days right now.
“We’re trying to be proactive and keep everybody, our staff and our customers, safe,” Fennell said. “So this was the best move for everybody.”
According to the Facebook post, the business does plan to reopen after they ensure all employees are healthy and the restaurant has been deep cleaned.
State Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton, said he thinks closing the restaurant was the right thing to do.
Latest Coronavirus
“I think it’s a very wise and prudent action on the part of the business owner,” Reilly said. “It will help restore confidence for the customers who come back once the shop is open.”