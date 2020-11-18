'It’s not a conspiracy. It’s real.’: Residents share coronavirus stories of death, depression and despair in online discussion

Sisters Khristine Smith and Jennifer Giordano talked about how their healthy 76-year-old father, Frank Anthony Luca, was put on a ventilator within one hour of arriving at the hospital by ambulance. He died 36 days later.
Tavon Eades shared the last text messages he exchanged with his father, Annapolis resident and activist Robert Eades, and what it was like to take him off life support.
Nurse Malonia Hawkins talked about how she was sure she would die after being infected.
Anne Arundel County residents who survived COVID-19 or lost loved ones to the virus pleaded with the public to take the pandemic seriously as they shared stories of suffering and loss during a town hall hosted by County Executive Steuart Pittman Monday night.
Dr. Sara R. Viola, the lead physician for the COVID-19 recovery program at Baltimore Washington Medical Center, spoke about the humanity of every single patient.
“I just hope that people who have been fortunate enough to not be touched yet by this virus understand...these are not just numbers,” Viola said. “For every one of those deaths, there are many, many more who are forever altered.”
This includes people who were hospitalized and survived or people whose illness never rose to the level of hospitalization, she said.
Lt. Steven Thomas of the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team also spoke, revealing he had depression after his recovery from COVID-19.
With case rates frequently setting new daily records and worried health officials reimposing restrictions, Pittman said he hopes residents listening will consider the consequences of their actions over the holiday and make choices that will stop the spread of the virus.
“We not only have to create some restrictions that are frustrating for people... but we are at a point now where we really have to change hearts and minds and change the behavior,” Pittman said. “The stories that you’ve just told are going to be an important part of that.”
Smith and Giordano’s father died in early September, about a month and a half after contracting the virus.
Luca was vibrant, a loving father and grandfather, and though he was 76 years old, they said he was very healthy. They described him as the rock of their family, so strong for others that he didn’t even tell his daughters of his illness until he was in the ambulance.
Doctors put him on a ventilator within an hour of arriving at BWMC, Giordano said. He died 36 days after entering the hospital.
Smith said she could only speak to him through a tablet.
“We never actually got to look at him and hold his hand and have him look at us and say ‘We love you,’” Giordano said. “And he never got to say goodbye to any of the people that he loved for his lifetime.”
Smith implored listeners to take the virus seriously: “This is not a hoax. It’s not a conspiracy. It’s real.”
Luca’s birthday would have been Friday, and Giordano said the weekend would be the beginning of a painful season of firsts without her dad. On top of the holidays, they have yet to hold a memorial service or burial for him.
Giordano said it was important to share their family’s story to prevent other families from enduring the same loss.
Like Giordano and Smith, Eades doesn’t know how his father contracted COVID-19 — only that it took him away.
Eades said his father, a well-known community activist in Annapolis, had been checking in with him regularly, encouraging him to wear a mask and take precautions to fend off the virus. On July 13, his dad called with a different message: He had the virus. Three days later, Eades got a text from his father saying he wasn’t feeling well and was going to the hospital.
There was a time when his father’s health was looking promising, but then he took a turn for the worst, Eades said. Eventually, Eades had to comply with his father’s wishes and take him off of life support.
“Me and one of my little brothers actually watched him take his last breath, and that’s the hardest part. I still live with that to this day,” he said.
Hawkins, a nurse who contracted COVID-19 when her son came home from college, said her experience with the virus was both physically and mentally challenging.
The virus took hold of her one afternoon during her hour-long commute home from work. After she almost collapsed while walking to her front door, she called her doctor. Eventually, she wound up alone in the hospital, mentally preparing for the worst.
When she left home, she told her husband she loved him and where their insurance policy was. She said, “I just knew in my heart I was going to die. I thought I was going to leave home and never return.”
She fell ill in April, and her illness lasted nearly a month. Though she’s returned to work, she still suffers from lung and kidney problems due to the virus.
“This virus is so devastating, this is mentally challenging, but I knew that I was still needed,” Hawkins said. “I needed to be the one to hold the hands of people dying. I needed to be the one to comfort the family members in the same way that those nurses and doctors took care of me.”