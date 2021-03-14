Anne Arundel’s response to COVID saved lives, but ended friendships and opened political rifts

The aid was targeted at the county residents behind the 123,838 new unemployment claims that have been filed since March 23. The money was spent to keep desperately needed food banks operating, food delivery programs in action, and ensuring struggling residents remained housed with working utilities. One program Pittman is particularly proud of provided residents who lost income with $500 gift cards. It was initially targeted toward residents who were ineligible for other forms of government aid, like unemployment insurance, but the criteria broadened mid-year and more than 4,800 residents received stimulus in this form.