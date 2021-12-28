Anne Arundel Medical Center encourages booster shots as hospital system marks 117,000 COVID vaccines in past year

Luminis Health administered 117,000 COVID-19 vaccines between its two hospitals in Annapolis and Lanham over the past year, the hospital system announced last week to mark the year anniversary since it launched its vaccination efforts.
The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020 has provided an essential tool in combating the pandemic. But new coronavirus cases are eclipsing daily rates seen in previous waves of the pandemic, while the demand for COVID-19 tests is as high as it was last December. Now, the health system is encouraging people to receive their booster shots as hospitals across Maryland near capacity, mostly with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
“Our hospitals are near capacity. In fact, hospitalizations have doubled in the past month,” Dr. Stephen Selinger, chief medical officer for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, said in a statement. “The vast majority of our hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. It is crucial for more people to get vaccinated and boosted.”
Anne Arundel Medical Center currently has 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Since Dec. 1, the health system has seen a 325% increase in treating admitted patients with COVID-19, with 128 COVID-19 patients between AAMC and Doctors Community Hospital in Prince George’s County, according to the health system. Maryland health department officials announced Thursday more than 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at once, a level that triggers Gov. Larry Hogan’s pandemic hospital plan.
Hospitals are directed to increase bed capacity, including making spaces used for administrative work available for clinical care; increase staffing levels; and cut down on nonurgent and elective surgical procedures.
Luminis Health said Monday that AAMC and Doctors Community Hospital will operate on emergency protocols starting Jan. 3. Surgeries that require an overnight stay at either hospital that are not urgent will be rescheduled for a later date. Urgent and emergent surgeries, as well as ambulatory surgery where patients go home the same day, will continue without impact, the hospital system said.
The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie announced Monday the demand for care is depleting resources, including staffing, and declared a “hospital disaster.” The hospital will transition to operate under crisis standard of care protocols, including rescheduling surgeries and redeploying staff to units they don’t typically work.
Hospital officials urged people to avoid the emergency room for issues that are not life-threatening and for COVID-19 testing.
Over the holiday weekend, Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate bounded past 15% Sunday, when about 5,000 new cases were reported. Experts have said the figure, meant to capture an area’s transmission rate and to show whether sufficient testing is available, should be below 5%, and it should stay there for two weeks before health restrictions are eased.
“With a positivity rate surging in Maryland, now more than ever, people need to get a booster shot,” Dr. Sunil Madan, chief medical officer at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, said in a statement. “A booster will help provide additional protection against COVID-19 and will minimize symptoms, as well as the severity of the disease if infected.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those ages 16 and older get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are at least six months after their initial two-dose vaccination series. For those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people should get their booster shot anytime two months after your initial vaccine.
The Luminis hospital system administered around 117,000 COVID-19 vaccines at hospitals, businesses, churches, colleges, community centers, housing complexes and other community spaces in the past year. Hospital staff have also vaccinated vulnerable populations by meeting people where they live by using a mobile clinic throughout Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.
A mobile clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Iglesia Hispanic Emmanuel, 913 Cedar Park Road in Annapolis. Mobile clinics can be located and appointments can be scheduled scheduling online at living.aahs.org/community-vaccine-clinics/mobile-clinics.
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has administered 183,433 COVID-19 vaccines and 15,343 booster shots since December 2020. A total of 382,652 county residents have been fully vaccinated, about 66% of the population, according to the county health department. About 393,495 received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 72.5% of the population.
Some coronavirus data remains unavailable to the public after a cyberattack struck the Maryland Department of Health on Dec. 5, including the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded since then and the geographic and demographic data associated with each case.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.