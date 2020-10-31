Oct. 31: Maryland hits 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, Anne Arundel adds three more fatalities

Saturday morning the Maryland Department of Health reported that at least 4,000 people have died statewide due to COVID-19.
Anne Arundel County added 87 new coronavirus cases to its count Saturday and three deaths because of the virus, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
Since March, at least 12,202 residents have been infected with the virus, and at least 266 residents have died. Another 12 residents are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, at least 967 more residents have fallen ill with the virus and 10 more people have died. The additional test data reported Friday brings the statewide rolling seven-day positivity rate to 3.77%
The total number of infections across the state since March is now 145,281.
Anne Arundel County no longer offers a breakdown of cases by ZIP Code over the weekend.