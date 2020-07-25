Seven-day average of new COVID cases triple what it was a month ago in Anne Arundel, hospitalizations increasing

The weekly average for new coronavirus cases is triple what it was for the same time period in June, and the 114 new cases of coronavirus reported in Anne Arundel Friday was the highest single-day jump since June 15.
From June 18-24 Anne Arundel County reported 141 new patients, for a seven-day average of 20 new cases a day, according to county statistics. From July 18-24 Anne Arundel County reported 441 new patients, for a seven-day average of 63 new cases a day.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county went from an average of about 30 in early July, to more than 45 this week.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Saturday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 552 (609)
- Annapolis (21403): 650 (680)
- Annapolis (21405): 5 (12)
- Annapolis (21409): 111 (129)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 119 (188)
- Brooklyn (21225): 134 (460)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 17 (19)
- Crofton (21114): 135 (184)
- Crownsville (21032): 55 (85)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 25 (52)
- Davidsonville (21035): 38 (41)
- Deale (20751): 18 (16)
- Dunkirk (20754): 2 (39)
- Edgewater (21037): 174 (246)
- Fort Meade (20755): (18)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 79 (134)
- Gibson Island (21056): 2 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 357 (437)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 647 (707)
- Hanover (21076): 180 (228)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 22(20)
- Jessup (20794): 29 (605)
- Laurel (20724): 363 (373)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 70 (96)
- Lothian (20711): 102 (97)
- Millersville (21108): 115 (114)
- Naval Academy (21402): (8)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (26)
- Odenton (21113): 239 (250)
- Owings (20736): 0 (46)
- Pasadena (21122): 407 (416)
- Riva (21140): 12 (14)
- Severn (21144): 310 (319)
- Severna Park (21146): 145 (163)
- Shady Side (20764): 22 (23)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 5 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 15 (13)