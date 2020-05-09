Coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel rise to 2,372

The number of coronavirus cases counted in Anne Arundel County rose to 2,372 Saturday, a 3.6% increase over Friday’s tally.
Three more deaths were also recorded in the county, bringing the total to 108, as well as nine probable deaths from patients who were not tested for the virus, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Health Saturday morning.
Statewide 1,049 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,534 for Saturday. Another 57 people were confirmed to have died from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,510, with another 104 probable deaths.
The number of people hospitalized in Maryland declined slightly to 1,665, which includes 575 people in intensive care.
This story will be updated with information from zip codes.
The state health department is accepting volunteers to help with contact tracing and other public health tasks through its medical reserve corps called Maryland Responds, said Jim Krempel donation and volunteer coordinator for Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.
The county emergency management office fields question for the county’s department of health through its COVID-19 crisis call center on how to connect residents with food banks and unemployment application help. Residents can reach the center at Covid19info@aacounty.org or by calling 410-222-7256.
The whole community is pulling together to help out during the public health crisis, Krempel said, with resident volunteers helping county officials in a variety of departments ways, such as working phone banks, sowing masks and organizing church and neighborhood donations.
Donation trailers are located at four regional parks in the county: Quiet Waters, Kinder Farm, Downs and Fort Smallwood. The emergency department is asking residents to start donating cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes to the trailers.
The county also has a collection site on Blare Road in Odenton, although the park donation trailers have seen more activity, Kasey Thomas, Anne Arundel County response planner, said.
People who want to volunteer at the county’s emergency management office can email EOC@aacounty.org or call the EOC line at 410-222-0600.
“I tell people first take care of yourself, then your family, then your neighborhood,” Krempel said. “Volunteer from inward out. If you want to help out from a broader level then we have different opportunities for you.”
The Capital reporter Lilly Price contributed to this report.