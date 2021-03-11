xml:space="preserve">
Timeline: A year of COVID in Anne Arundel County

Olivia Sanchez
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 11, 2021 11:12 AM

Life in Anne Arundel County has changed dramatically over the past 365 days. Over the course of about a week in March 2020, everything was canceled and thousands of residents were left jobless.

Here is a look back at the year and significant moments as the COVID-19 pandemic changed life dramatically.

The pandemic reached Anne Arundel on March 11, 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Anne Arundel County. The patient was a part-time resident of Montana in her 70s, and the case was assigned to Montana even though she was physically in Maryland. The same day, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Shortly after, we saw Gov. Larry Hogan close schools, businesses shutter and restaurants go dark. Nearly 40,000 residents have fallen ill and more than 530 have died.

Now, a year later, Hogan is scaling back some of those same restrictions as he pivots the state into recovery. He announced Tuesday the county would lift capacity limits on restaurants, gyms and retail while allowing 50% capacity at larger venues. Hogan said the state’s metrics are in a good place to begin that recovery, but he urged people to continue following social distancing guidelines and the state’s mask mandate is still in effect.

Some criticized Hogan’s move as possibly opening Maryland up to another surge of COVID-19 cases as variants — mutations of the virus — move through the state.

Here is a look back at some of the biggest dates in the year of COVID-19.

COVID in 2020

March 11: The first known coronavirus case in Anne Arundel County was detected in a part-time resident, a woman in her 70s. The case was ultimately designated to Montana, where she was also a part-time resident. The known case count in the state reached 13. The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a global pandemic.

March 13: Anne Arundel County and Annapolis declare local states of emergency.

March 15: Gov. Larry Hogan closes schools. Anne Arundel County Public Schools moves to remote learning.

Vitural Learning 03/30/20 - Students at Indian Creek have started remote learning through the virtual school offered at the private school.
Virtual Learning 03/26/20 - Students at Indian Creek have started remote learning through the virtual school offered at the private school.
March 18: Anne Arundel Medical Center restricts visitors for almost all patients.

March 27: The first known death from COVID-19 is announced in Anne Arundel County. The victim is a person in their 80s.

April 14: Anne Arundel County officials require residents to wear masks while shopping and working in public places.

April 18: The streets of Annapolis filled with cars in protest against Maryland coronavirus restrictions.

April 28: Maryland public schools cancel spring sports season.

April 29: Maryland reports 68 deaths — the highest single-day total to date.

May 6: Gov. Larry Hogan lifts the ban on recreational boating and golfing.

May 21: Annapolis cancels July 4th fireworks and parade. Anne Arundel County Executive says he rejects violence after reopen advocates threaten to come to his home.

May 28: For first time in 112-year history, Big Glen Burnie Carnival canceled due to coronavirus

May 29: Gov. Larry Hogan greenlights outdoor dining, outdoor recreation starting Friday at 5 p.m., Anne Arundel leaders assessing risk.

June 10: Maryland announced high school sports could resume outdoor practice and training activities with limitations for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Sports return in July amid pandemic 07/16/20 - A Broadneck player jogs off the field wearing a face mask. Anne Arundel County Department of Rec and Parks put together its 7 on 7 summer league field hockey slate, featuring two high school leagues and 20 teams. With so much uncertainty clouding fall sports and a return to in-person schooling, this may be these students' only chance to play field hockey this year.
July 13: The Patriot League canceled all fall athletic competitions, but Army and Navy were exempt from the decision because the service academies need to fulfill the physical mission.

Aug. 16: Maryland surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases.

Sept. 28: Anne Arundel passes 10,000 coronavirus cases.

Oct. 8: Anne Arundel Medical Center discharges its 1,000th coronavirus patient.

Nov. 18: Anne Arundel health inspectors say they face hostility during coronavirus enforcement checks.

Dec. 10: Anne Arundel County executive shuts down indoor, outdoor dining to fend off fall surge.

Dec. 15: Maryland passes 5,000 coronavirus deaths.

Dec. 16: University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center gives its first coronavirus vaccine.

Dec. 21: Anne Arundel Medical Center gives its first vaccines.

First vaccines healthcare workers 12/21/20 - Registered Respiratory Therapist Tywana Jackson receives Covid-19 Vaccine at Anne arundel Medical center.
Dec. 30: Anne Arundel County health officer, firefighters vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county continues rollout.

2021

Jan. 19: Live! Casino and Hotel serving as Anne Arundel coronavirus vaccination site.

Feb. 11: COVID has killed 500 people in Anne Arundel, death toll marked with 8 minutes of silence.

March 1: Anne Arundel County Public Schools reopen for hybrid learning.

Latest Coronavirus

March 4: Anne Arundel County hosts its first community vaccination clinic as part of a broader effort to address inequities.

