Anne Arundel County is returning COVID test kits after staff finds many are missing English-language instructions

“For people who used the Flowflex at-home test, the test results are valid and you don’t need to take further action. For people who have a Flowflex at-home test but have not yet used it, you can use it if you choose to do so or you can get new at-home tests from libraries and other partners in the coming weeks,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement.