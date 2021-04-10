April 10: About 21.13% of Anne Arundel residents are fully vaccinated; County adds 159 news COVID cases

About 21.13% of Anne Arundel County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Statewide, 1,324,920 of Marylanders had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday — as 42,591 second doses, 39,116 first doses and 13,066 single doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.
In Anne Arundel County, 159 new cases of COVID-19 were added on Saturday and one additional death, according to state health department data. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,271 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 560 have died.
The average percentage of tests that were positive over seven days was at 7.21%, a slight decrease from the prior day, 7.47%. The state positivity rate was at 5.4%.
Hospitalizations statewide reached 1,250 Saturday, with 291 of those patients requiring intensive care and 959 requiring acute care.
The county is now vaccinating people in Phase 2B, which includes Maryland residents age 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes COVID-19 infection riskier. Everyone not covered in a previous category will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.
The first state-run mass vaccination site in the county will open Thursday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The Annapolis location is a walk-up site and will accept people with or without an appointment, but an appointment will ensure a visitor can get a vaccine. On-site staff will greet, then screen patients before pointing them toward the vaccination station. Patients will then proceed to an observation area, where they’ll wait for 15 minutes before leaving.