April 10: About 21.13% of Anne Arundel residents are fully vaccinated; County adds 159 news COVID cases

The first state-run mass vaccination site in the county will open Thursday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The Annapolis location is a walk-up site and will accept people with or without an appointment, but an appointment will ensure a visitor can get a vaccine. On-site staff will greet, then screen patients before pointing them toward the vaccination station. Patients will then proceed to an observation area, where they’ll wait for 15 minutes before leaving.