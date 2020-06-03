Most of the 16 people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in the Naval Academy community have recovered since

All but one midshipman who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered, the Naval Academy superintendent announced during the most recent Board of Visitors meeting.
As of May 28, 16 people within the Naval Academy community tested positive, said Vice Adm. Sean Buck during the meeting Monday. None of the cases resulted in hospitalizations or deaths.
Of the 16, nine were midshipmen. The nine were not at the Naval Academy when they received their diagnosis, Buck said. Midshipmen were sent home after their spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A handful of midshipmen stayed at the Naval Academy because they could not go home, but none was among the nine who tested positive, Buck said.
Eight of the nine midshipmen have recovered.
Of the other seven cases, all but one — a food service worker — has recovered from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, he said. The first case was reported in March.
Originally, the Department of Defense policy for COVID-19 was that anyone who had the disease and required hospitalization could no longer enlist. That is no longer the case, Buck said.
Now, each service member, both officer and enlisted, who tests positive will be evaluated on a case by case manner, Buck said.
“We will screen their medical record,” he said. “We will screen their experience as they had navigated through COVID-19, and we will handle it that way under certain guidelines that have been given to us by DOD medical.”
What the long-term effects of the disease may look like are still one of the unknowns of the disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much for the Naval Academy, including its move to online classes for the remainder of the academic year.
The academy does plan to hold an in-person fall semester and a plebe summer. The incoming class will quarantine for two weeks ahead of starting the approximate four-week plebe summer, Buck said.
Plebes will be assigned two to a room in Bancroft Hall during the quarantine. They will be tested for the virus and monitored, Buck said. Plebes will be tested again at the end of the quarantine period.
For plebe summer, the new class will be separated into platoons of 40. Separating into platoons means that the academy can pull members or an entire platoon if plebes get sick.
“If we do have some sort of breakout in one group, we won’t end up having to shut down all Plebe Summer,” Buck said.