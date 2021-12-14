Anne Arundel County sees high COVID hospitalizations despite having limited access to state data after cyberattack

COVID-19 hospitalizations have approximately doubled in Anne Arundel County over the past two weeks, jumping from 41 to 84 hospitalizations, according to county Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.
Most of those cases are from the 20% of eligible residents who haven’t been vaccinated against the virus yet. It’s the highest county hospitalization rate since April, Kalyanaraman said.
However, data relating to cases and other metrics are currently unavailable as that information comes from the Maryland Department of Health, which is dealing with a cybersecurity incident and is unable to update those numbers at this time. The department’s website says no information has been compromised so far, as far as it knows.
The county has been able to keep tabs on hospitalizations due to direct communication between hospital staff and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
The incident began Dec. 3, which is the last day COVID-19 information was updated on the state’s website. As of that date, there was a seven-day average of 19.5 cases out of 100,000 residents.
“We have all known that, with the holidays and the colder weather, case rates have likely been increasing. We just don’t have numbers,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday. “Both our hospitals and our EMT providers at our fire department are under a level of stress that is really unacceptable in my view, and what makes it unacceptable is these are preventable hospitalizations, these COVID hospitalizations.”
Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford said her staff has seen incredibly long wait times at hospitals due to an increase in patients.
“All they want to do is be in the community and serve and, when you’re waiting hours at a hospital because you have a patient that is sick or because you have a patient who maybe didn’t utilize other resources and they felt that their only answer was to go to the hospital, it can be discouraging and heartbreaking,” Wolford said.
Spending time waiting with patients at the hospital limits the availability of paramedics and firefighters to tend to other emergencies that aren’t preventable like COVID-19, she said, adding there is already a shortage of public safety workers in the county.
“Get the damn vaccine. Just do it. I can’t think of anything else to say,” Pittman said. “It’s the only way that we know that we can end this pandemic.”
On Tuesday, the county also launched a social media contest for 13- to 17-year-old residents to create videos discussing why they got vaccinated and encouraging friends to do the same. Parents of kids ages 5 to 17 are also welcome to submit entries about why they got their kids vaccinated. Applications close Jan. 10. Winners will get a $250 gift card.
Latest Coronavirus
“We know that your voice talking to your family, your friends is very important. We listen to our friends we listen to our loved ones so spread the message,” Kalyanaraman said.