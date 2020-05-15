300th COVID-19 patient discharged from AAMC; another 91 Anne Arundel residents test positive for the coronavirus

José Portillo, a 33-year-old from Annapolis, was discharged from Anne Arundel Medical Center Wednesday after a five-day stay at the hospital from falling ill with coronavirus.
Portillo’s discharge was a celebratory moment for the hospital — he’s the 300th coronavirus patient who’s recovered to the point of going home.
Portillo’s discharge comes as the county still grapples with the coronavirus. Anne Arundel County added another 91 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths Friday. Another eight deaths officials say are likely attributed to the virus but a lab test was not completed.
The 91 cases are another jump following a few days of case growth in the low 30s. Since then numbers have jumped, and those statistics have prompted County Executive Steuart Pittman to slow the county’s reopening.
At AAMC, nurses, doctors and other health care workers formed a line while applauding and cheering for Portillo as he was wheeled through the hospital halls.
“We are celebrating the courage and strength of José and all 300 patients to-date who have been discharged,” said Sherry Perkins, president of AAMC, in a statement. “In witnessing this celebratory moment for our patient, I am deeply grateful to all of our care teams who are working tirelessly for these life-saving victories.”
Portillo was one of 6,679 Marylanders hospitalized because of coronavirus. There are currently 1,496 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in a Maryland hospital, 898 patients are in acute care and 598 patients are in the ICU as of Friday. Anne Arundel County’s health department now publicly tracks hospitalization data from Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie and AAMC on its website.
Hospitalization data is a key metric to determine when the state can ease social and economic restrictions. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that data has plateaued and allowed retail and manufacturing businesses along with hair salons and barbershops to open for a certain amount of customers.
In Anne Arundel County, retail businesses can do curbside pickup and hair salons can take customers on appointment only. The county decided to continue its ban on gathering for religious services. Hogan permitted places of worship to reopen starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Maryland added 1,083 more cases Friday for a total of 36,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 44 more people have died, bringing the death total to 1,792 people. There are also 119 probable deaths, that officials say were people who probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Friday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 226 (259)
- Annapolis (21403): 287 (287)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 44 (57)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 47 (118)
- Brooklyn (21225): 68 (194)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 9 (13)
- Crofton (21114): 58 (92)
- Crownsville (21032): 26 (50)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 10 (22)
- Davidsonville (21035): 7 (10)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (16)
- Edgewater (21037): 69 (96)
- Fort Meade (20755): (10)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 38 (84)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 150 (178)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 273 (302)
- Hanover (21076): 72 (90)
- Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 6 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 20 (173)
- Laurel (20724): 182 (201)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 30 (58)
- Lothian (20711): 37 (36)
- Millersville (21108): 53 (59)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (12)
- Odenton (21113): 76 (84)
- Owings (20736): 0 (24)
- Pasadena (21122): 167 (180)
- Riva (21140): 3 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 120 (128)
- Severna Park (21146): 56 (71)
- Shady Side (20764): 17 (18)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 8 (N/A)