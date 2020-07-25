Anne Arundel shuts down Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market for coronavirus violation; owner says he followed inspectors’ orders

The Anne Arundel County health department shut down the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market in Annapolis Friday because employees working behind a grill weren’t wearing face coverings, but the owner said they were following protocol county inspectors first told them.
The county said they were clear in-person that employees need face coverings in areas where food is being prepared, grills included. It is the first food service facility to close for COVID-related violations.
The market operates under one license, the health department said, though multiple families run their own individual sections like meat, baked goods, cheese and candy.
“The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market received previous warnings through issuance of the Order for Immediate Compliance, and this was the next step of enforcement due to the facility’s consistent violation of the order,” the department said in a statement Friday.
Ivan Esh owns the restaurant component of the operation. He said that on Thursday inspectors had found some employees who were not wearing face masks in the back, away from customers. Esh said they thought that was allowable, but understood they needed to make a change, and were willing to do so.
He said he left that conversation Thursday with the understanding that all employees at the restaurant inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market — except for those working high-heat jobs in front of grills or stoves — would need to wear a face covering at all times.
Esh said Friday at 4 p.m. inspectors returned, and temporarily shut down the market after finding cooks on the grill without face coverings. Esh said he got an email at 1:15 p.m. that day telling him that workers in front of heat sources would in fact need to wear masks. He doesn’t check his email until the afternoon, he said, and didn’t find out about the message until after officials arrived.
In an email Saturday from health department spokeswoman Elin Jones, the department said that they communicated in-person on Thursday that workers preparing food needed to wear a mask.
“Guidance has been clarified over the months to include the food prep areas,” and inspectors discussed that Thursday.
The department said after a visit in April where they found people not wearing masks or improperly wearing them, they issued an order of compliance, asking the market to fully comply with the county’s public safety order.
After three visits, they still found people wearing masks wrong or not at all, and issued an immediate order of compliance.
One of their past inspections didn’t include the cooking area, and that is why they did not close the restaurant Thursday and instead clarified the rules, the email from Jones said. The space was reinspected and closed to the public on Friday.
Anne Arundel County police also responded to the market Friday. Jones said the health department asks for support from the police in following up on orders of closure.
It is not just the restaurant inside the market that has been closed. Aaron Beiler, who owns the market space and rents stalls to families who bring goods from Pennsylvania to sell each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, said because they operate under the same entity all the markets’ operations are shuttered to the public.
Esh said at least 80 employees will be affected by the closure, and said Saturday there will also be a significant amount of food prepared that could end up in the trash. Beiler mentioned finding a place to donate the goods.
The Department of Health said before the market can reopen to the public, it will need to submit a plan to address all of the violations. If the department approves it, they can reopen.